Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    WIAA individual wrestling: Sam Stuhl wins dramatically

    By Jalen Knuteson on Feb 25, 2017 at 9:28 p.m.
    Former Ellsworth head coach Jack Radabaugh puts first-place medal around 132-pound champion Sam Stuhl on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Kohl Center in Madison. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)

    MADISON -- The Kohl Center sensed an upset. Ellsworth junior Sam Stuhl, the top-ranked wrestler in the 132-pound weight class since the season began.

    To defeat Stuhl would have been a feat that would require catching him on an off day and taking advantage of any mistake that he would make.

    With 30 seconds left and a 6-4 lead, River Valley junior Zach Licht was about to defeat Stuhl, a two-time state champ.

    As the third period was closing, Stuhl invited Licht to start leg riding at the end. Licht’s strength is leg riding. In the quarterfinals and semifinals Licht won decisively with leg riding.

    Stuhl knew all of that.

    But Stuhl also knew that he could pull off a reversal to tie the match up and eventually get Licht onto his back. From there Stuhl got two back points to take an 8-6 victory in the WIAA Division 2 individual state championship in the 132-pound weight class on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Kohl Center in Madison. Stuhl became the 31st individual state title winner and the second three-time champion in Ellsworth history. 

    “I would have to think about it a little more, but, as of now in my coaching career, that is the most dramatic (match I’ve seen),” Ellsworth head coach Mark Matzek said.

    Ellsworth junior Sam Stuhl wrestles in the 132-pound finals against River Valley junior Zach Licht. (Herald photo)Stuhl focused on leg riding in practice because he had wrestled against River Valley senior Dustin Hatfield last year and he knew that both wrestlers relied on their ability to leg ride.

    “I was feeling more confident about me getting a reversal than I was (worried) about him getting me from leg riding,” Stuhl said. “So I let him put his legs in and I had him. I knew he wasn’t going to be able to turn me with leg riding.”

    Stuhl found himself behind after Licht came out of the gates shooting and taking Stuhl down in the first five seconds of the first period to take a 2-0 lead.

    “That kid was ready to go,” Matzek said. “Taking him down, coming out hot like that taking down a two-time defending state champion set the tone.”

    Stuhl was able to tie the match up at four by the end of the second period. Stuhl will carry a 46-0 record into the WIAA Division 2 team state tournament Saturday, March 4 against Lodi. 

    “Sam was just drawing on his experiences in tough matches helped him continue to -- what we talk about -- swing the hammer,” Matzek said. “As long as there’s time left we’ve got a chance.”

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolWIAA individual wrestlingSam StuhlEllsworth PanthersMark Matzek
    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
    Advertisement
    randomness