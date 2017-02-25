WIAA individual wrestling: Sam Stuhl wins dramatically

To defeat Stuhl would have been a feat that would require catching him on an off day and taking advantage of any mistake that he would make.

With 30 seconds left and a 6-4 lead, River Valley junior Zach Licht was about to defeat Stuhl, a two-time state champ.

As the third period was closing, Stuhl invited Licht to start leg riding at the end. Licht’s strength is leg riding. In the quarterfinals and semifinals Licht won decisively with leg riding.

Stuhl knew all of that.

But Stuhl also knew that he could pull off a reversal to tie the match up and eventually get Licht onto his back. From there Stuhl got two back points to take an 8-6 victory in the WIAA Division 2 individual state championship in the 132-pound weight class on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Kohl Center in Madison. Stuhl became the 31st individual state title winner and the second three-time champion in Ellsworth history.

“I would have to think about it a little more, but, as of now in my coaching career, that is the most dramatic (match I’ve seen),” Ellsworth head coach Mark Matzek said.

Stuhl focused on leg riding in practice because he had wrestled against River Valley senior Dustin Hatfield last year and he knew that both wrestlers relied on their ability to leg ride.

“I was feeling more confident about me getting a reversal than I was (worried) about him getting me from leg riding,” Stuhl said. “So I let him put his legs in and I had him. I knew he wasn’t going to be able to turn me with leg riding.”

Stuhl found himself behind after Licht came out of the gates shooting and taking Stuhl down in the first five seconds of the first period to take a 2-0 lead.

“That kid was ready to go,” Matzek said. “Taking him down, coming out hot like that taking down a two-time defending state champion set the tone.”

Stuhl was able to tie the match up at four by the end of the second period. Stuhl will carry a 46-0 record into the WIAA Division 2 team state tournament Saturday, March 4 against Lodi.

“Sam was just drawing on his experiences in tough matches helped him continue to -- what we talk about -- swing the hammer,” Matzek said. “As long as there’s time left we’ve got a chance.”