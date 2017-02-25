Stuhl, an Ellsworth freshman, cut the deficit to 14-8, but was eventually defeated, 17-8, by Two Rivers sophomore Cody Holmes in the 106-pound finals match of the WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

“The score wasn’t close, but Charlie took him down, so he could wrestle with him,” Ellsworth head coach Mark Matzek said. “But he made a freshman mistake and couldn’t come back.”

Stuhl will take a 35-5 record into the WIAA Division 2 team state tournament at the UW Field House.

With a record like that wrestling the tough Ellsworth schedule, Stuhl has nothing to hand his head about.

His older brother Sam Stuhl, who was warming up for his state title match while Charlie was wrestling, said he was able to watch the score digitally displayed on a monitor.

“When I heard them announce it, I was like, ‘That’s a heart breaker,’” the older Stuhl said. “I truly believe Charlie could beat that kid nine out of ten times.”

Sam Stuhl, a three-time state title winner after winning the state title on Saturday, said the bracket that Sam went through for his 120-pound title as a freshman was much easier than the bracket Charlie wrestled in at 106 pounds.

“If we would have wrestled when both of us were freshman, even with me at 120 pounds, he would have pinned me,” Sam Stuhl said. “He was three, four, five, ten times the wrestler that I was when I was a freshman. Him not winning this match doesn’t matter.”