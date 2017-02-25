The 182-pound Ellsworth senior’s power wore right through Herlache and pinned him with one second left in the second period to win the WIAA Division 2 individual state title claiming the 32nd state title in school history after Sam Stuhl won the 31st state title earlier on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

“I knew I needed to push the pace,” Sigler said. “Coach always tells me to push the pace and push the pace because we’re the best conditioned.”

It was tough to attack because Sigler couldn’t get much of an advantage on Herlache, who appeared to be as strong as Sigler.

“In the beginning he was matching my pace and I couldn’t get in on him on any of my shots,” Sigler said.

Sigler shot over and over again at the legs of Herlache.

Given the choice, he chose bottom, escaped and got back on offense.

“After I kept going after my shots, all of the sudden I felt that his strength was a lot less,” Sigler said. “So I knew I just needed to get him to lean a little and hit that sweep single and it worked perfectly.”

Ironically, Sigler was cautioned for stalling in the second period.

“Anyone, even if you don’t know anything about wrestling, knows that Sigler was on offense,” Ellsworth head coach Mark Matzek said. “He didn’t let the call get to him. He just kept swinging the hammer.

“After defending 25 shots that guy had had enough and went to his back and was not fighting. Jake made him quit and pinned him.”

This was the final instance of dominance that Sigler displayed this weekend. In the quarterfinals and semifinals Sigler defeated opponents by technical fall.

“For Jake to put together a tournament like he did is impressive,” Matzek said. “To beat two guys by tech fall, that doesn’t happen.”

Added Sigler: “This was amazing. When I was cheering and hugging my coaches, I don’t even know what I did, I was just so excited.”