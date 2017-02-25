WIAA individual wrestling: Ellsworth gets 31st and 32nd individual titles
MADISON -- Ellsworth was well represented at the WIAA Division 2 individual state wrestling tournament with nine wrestlers competing at the Kohl Center.
The Panthers had seven place winners and capped the tournament off with two individual state championships. Ellsworth 132-pounder Sam Stuhl won his third state title and the 31st in Ellsworth program history. Senior 182-pounder Jacob Sigler won the school's 32nd title.
Freshman Charlie Stuhl was defeated by major decision in the finals at 106 pounds.
