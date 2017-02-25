Search
    WIAA individual wrestling: Ellsworth gets 31st and 32nd individual titles

    By Jalen Knuteson on Feb 25, 2017 at 11:15 p.m.
    Jacob Sigler honors the colors before the National Anthem during the walk of champions on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Kohl Center. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)

    MADISON -- Ellsworth was well represented at the WIAA Division 2 individual state wrestling tournament with nine wrestlers competing at the Kohl Center. 

    The Panthers had seven place winners and capped the tournament off with two individual state championships. Ellsworth 132-pounder Sam Stuhl won his third state title and the 31st in Ellsworth program history. Senior 182-pounder Jacob Sigler won the school's 32nd title.

    Freshman Charlie Stuhl was defeated by major decision in the finals at 106 pounds.

    sportshigh schoolEllsworth PanthersWIAA individual state wrestling
    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
