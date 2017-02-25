The Panthers had seven place winners and capped the tournament off with two individual state championships. Ellsworth 132-pounder Sam Stuhl won his third state title and the 31st in Ellsworth program history. Senior 182-pounder Jacob Sigler won the school's 32nd title.

Freshman Charlie Stuhl was defeated by major decision in the finals at 106 pounds.

For more videos and content, follow @ByJalenKnuteson on Twitter.