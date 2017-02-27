Senior 145-pounder Cruze Hurlburt finished in third place, senior 132-pounder Seth Schlegel took fourth place and senior 126-pounder Dylan Bune took fifth place in the tournament Saturday, Feb. 25.

“I’m still not over it,” Schlegel said after watching the 132-pound championship matches from the Kohl Center seating area. “Having the guys in the same situation as I am, we just kind of all got over it together. It was good to have those teammates right there with me.”

Sophomore Carter Merth and junior Nick Hofacker also wrestled in the tournament. Merth was eliminated in the 170-pound preliminary round Thursday, Feb. 23 by Darlington/Black Hawk junior Tyler Mosely, 7-6. Hofacker was eliminated in the 182-pound preliminary round on Thursday by Kenosha Christian senior Stephen Schostok, 7-3.

“Lack of experience showed a little bit,” SVE head coach Carter Turner said. “Like I just told them, it’s different down here, so it’s good to get underclassmen down here.”

“It’s nothing to be ashamed of — they had two close matches. It’s hard to lose close matches.”

For Schlegel and Hurlburt, it was the second year in a row losing in the semifinals to send them to the consolation bracket.

“I suck wrestling down here,” Hurlburt said. “I don’t know what it is. There’s a lot of people, it’s a big hoo-ra-ra.”

They were close — again.

“We just kind of look at it and shake our heads,” Schlegel said. “We just kind of smiled and were like, shoot we missed it.”

After the emotional let down of coming up short, Schlegel and Hurlburt got back to work the next day.

“It sucked,” Schlegel said. “I was pretty down last night and even this morning. But I knew I needed to come back strong for my family, fans and team to show that losing sucks, but it’s alright.”

Added Hurlburt: “I take pride in, when I lose, I don’t throw a fit, I just get right back at it and pretend it didn’t happen.”

In the quarterfinals, each of the SVE seniors looked like they were capable of forcing their ways into the finals matches. Bune won his quarterfinals match, 8-0, over Laconia junior Zachary Foth. Schlegel won his quarterfinals match, 8-5, over Stratford junior Jake Drexler. Hurlburt won a 9-3 decision over Princeton sophomore Guenther Hebbe.

The wrestlers that each of them lost to in the semifinals, though, went on to win the title in each of their respective weight classes.

“There’s a lot of good wrestling down here,” Schlegel said. “Sometimes things just don’t go your way. Some kids come to perform and perform better than you do.”

“It’s a fun time,” Hurlburt said. “It’s fun to see us do well together, especially Dylan. He’s come so far this year and things have really come together for him.”