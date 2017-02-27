WIAA individual wrestling: Sanford takes fourth at state

“I need to work harder,” Sanford said.

The junior went back to work winning two matches to get into the third-place match where he was defeated by Lomira senior Collin Feucht, 7-2, at the WIAA Division 2 individual state wrestling tournament Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Kohl Center in Madison.

“I just had to not think about the (previous) matches,” Sanford said. “I didn’t want to pack it in. I just put my mind on pushing and moving on.”

Sanford (41-5) did that. He earned a 13-1 major decision in the consolation semifinals over Waupaca senior Derrick Rotta (31-10) and then a 5-3 overtime victory over Wrightstown senior Matthew Van Eperen (31-17).

“I didn’t think I would do this well at state,” Sanford said. “To do this well is just awesome. Now I’m going to keep working hard to hopefully win a state title next year.”

Rinehart was the top-ranked 195-pound wrestler in Division 2. Prescott 106-pounder Ethan Tulip also had to wrestle the top-ranked wrestler in his weight class — Two Rivers sophomore Cody Holmes — in the quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24.

Tulip was defeated, 12-2.

“You can hope to slow them down,” Prescott head coach Jordan Poirier. “It’s just the draw they had. It’s the way it goes, you can’t change it, you just have to go out and wrestle your match.”

Tulip returned to the mat to wrestle Quintin Gehrmann later that day and was defeated by an 11-9 decision.

Tulip nearly turned Gehrmann to his back to earn what would have been a dramatic comeback as he trailed 10-4 at one point, but time ran out and he was eliminated.

Earlier in the tournament, Tulip and Sanford each displayed their strengths.

In his preliminary round match, Tulip got an 8-7 lead over Richland Center freshman Max Schmidt and rode on his back for two minutes to seal the victory.

“That’s where he is best. It’s his best position and I had 100 percent confidence that he could ride that out for the win,” Poirier said.

There was a little moment of uncertainty for Tulip, though.

“Right at the end he almost got me around (when I was riding),” Tulip said. “But I just had to get my hips back and move faster than him.”

Sanford’s preliminary round match ended in one minute and 19 seconds when he pinned Peshtigo senior Cam Lepkowski.

“It was just Ty being Ty,” Poirier said. “Take him down, put him on his back and finish it right there.”

The bright lights of the Kohl Center affected some wrestlers, but not Sanford.

“I was more nervous for sectionals,” Sanford said. “I wasn’t very nervous, I was confident and just needed to wrestle my match.”