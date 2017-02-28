WIAA boys basketball: Flom carries Panthers over Rails

The Panthers needed Flom to step up as a handful of his teammates were battling an illness that has affected the team the last few days.

“We had five kids coughing at practice last night and it showed tonight,” Ellsworth head coach Tim Dahl said. “Drake kind of put the team on his shoulders a little bit.”

After the first half, the Panthers (14-9) was tied, 25-25, with the Rails (1-21).

It was evident that they needed someone to step up.

“We knew they hadn’t had the best season, but we didn’t want to overlook them,” Flom said.

“We came out pretty sloppy and a lot of us were trying to do our own things.”

“We weren’t really running through our offense.”

Ellsworth came out in the second half and Logan Benson made a 3-pointer in the first possession and the Panthers never gave up their lead again.

Whether with senior Mylon Anderson, Erik Lange, or Alex Motley, Ellsworth looked to push the ball up the court to get transition baskets.

There were times where the Panthers attempted to move too fast and got out of control. That led to two offensive fouls called and uncharacteristic turnovers which helped Spooner stay within striking distance until the Panthers went on an 11-0 run capped off by a Benson basket making the score 54-36 with 4 minutes and 36 seconds to play.

Benson finished with 15 points and seven rebounds and was one of the players that Dahl mentioned as battling illness.

“They’ll fight through it, drink some orange juice, and be better on Friday against Hayward,” Dahl said.

The key turning point in the half-court offense was when the Panthers started taking advantage of their height.

Earlier in the second half, Motley had the ball on the wing and Flom gestured that he wanted the ball, while pointing to the guy guarding him.

Flom cut across the paint, was given an entry pass where he was swarmed by three Spooner defenders. Flom was fouled, but the possession was representative of the disadvantages the Rails had trying to defend the Panthers.

“Attacking the basket in our offense was a key thing,” Flom said. “We had a ton of mismatches because their (lack of) size definitely hurt them.”

OTHER PLAYOFF RESULTS

Plum City/Elmwood 78, Boyceville 61

Friday's games - all games at 7 p.m.

PCE at Spring Valley

Ellsworth at Hayward

Barron at Prescott