Prep boys basketball: Prescott streak endures another season

It was senior night at Prescott High School and head coach Nick Johnson gave the fans several opportunities to applaud each Prescott senior in the last six minutes of a 79-55 victory over the Panthers on Monday, Feb. 20, in the final game of the Middle Border Conference season.

Senior Luke Murphy scored 20 points to lead the Cardinals (19-3, 14-0 MBC) to their 45th conference win in a row.

The streak dates back to this senior class’s freshman year.

“The streak says a lot about how great Prescott basketball players have been over the last several years,” Johnson said. “Not just great players, but also great kids; players who will do anything it takes to win.”

Owen Hamilton, who scored 14 points Monday, said that the streak is important, but there’s more to the Cardinals than a four-year streak.

“We think about it a little bit and we’re proud of it, but it’s not a big selling point for what we are as a team,” Hamilton said. “We don’t put a lot of pressure on the streak during games. The coaches will bring it up, but we just go into games and play the best we can, get the win and then think about it later.”

There was one point in time where the streak did come into mind for the Cardinals.

Prescott needed double overtime to defeat Osceola, 81-73, Tuesday, Feb. 7.

“I can’t lie,” Johnson said, “during the Osceola game it crossed my mind a few times that this might be the game, but our kids really held their composure that game and found a way to win.”

“In the games like Osceola where it was close, we weren’t listening to what coach Johnson was telling us,” Hamilton said. “We were just doing our own thing on offense, but once we started following what he had to say, we started scoring.”

There aren’t any formal daily reminders, but the players think about the streak enough to put healthy pressure on themselves throughout the regular season.

“You don’t want to be the team to let this streak break. It helps us in that playoff mode,” senior Nick Simon said. “You have to win games and you can’t take games off. It helps us keep that winning mindset in the regular season that you need to have in the postseason too.”

Though the streak is important, Simon and Hamilton each said it was secondary.

“We aren’t worried about winning because of the streak,” Hamilton said. “We want to win (first) and then we happen to have the streak.”

Osceola gave them their only real scare of the season, and for that reason, Simon hopes their paths will cross again in what would be the second game of playoffs for Prescott.

“That was a game that we want to have back,” Simon said. “I hope we get another crack at them in the playoffs, but you have to have a short memory with games like that.”