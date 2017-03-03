VIDEO: Ellsworth wrestlers sent off to team state in style

As EHS principal Mark Stoesz said, "Everyone always says, 'Ellsworth wrestling goes to state each year. It's not a big deal.' But it is a big deal, because this is the first time this team is going to state."

He emphasized the term "this team" by pointing at each member individually.

The Panthers (16-0) will face Lodi (17-2) at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4 in the WIAA Division 2 team semifinals at the UW Fieldhouse in Madison. They're in the hunt for their eighth state title.

All three divisions will wrestle in the finals at 3 p.m.

Check www.piercecountyherald.com this weekend for updates on action in Madison.