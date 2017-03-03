Search
    VIDEO: Ellsworth wrestlers sent off to team state in style

    By Sarah Young Today at 10:30 a.m.
    1 / 6
    The Ellsworth Panthers wrestling team will face Lodi at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4 at the UW Fieldhouse in Madison. Here they pose for a team photo before entering the EHS gymnasium for their team state sendoff. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)2 / 6
    Elementary students lined up outside of Hillcrest in Ellsworth to support the wrestlers as they head to team state in Madison. They were proud of their encouraging signs. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)3 / 6
    Ellsworth wrestlers give Hillcrest Elementary students high-fives as they get ready to board the bus to head to Madison Friday, March 3. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)4 / 6
    Signs line East End Park wishing the Ellsworth Panthers wrestling team well as they head to the WIAA state team wrestling tournament in Madison this weekend. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)5 / 6
    The Ellsworth wrestling team disembarked their team bus to talk with parents and supporters at East End Park before heading out of town to Madison Friday, March 3. (Herald photo by Sarah Young)6 / 6

    ELLSWORTH -- The Ellsworth Community School District knows how to send a team to a state tournament in style.

    Ellsworth wreslters entered the darkened high school gymnasium to pep band music and lights shining from students' phones.

    As EHS principal Mark Stoesz said, "Everyone always says, 'Ellsworth wrestling goes to state each year. It's not a big deal.' But it is a big deal, because this is the first time this team is going to state."

    He emphasized the term "this team" by pointing at each member individually.

    The Panthers (16-0) will face Lodi (17-2) at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4 in the WIAA Division 2 team semifinals at the UW Fieldhouse in Madison. They're in the hunt for their eighth state title.

    All three divisions will wrestle in the finals at 3 p.m.

    Check www.piercecountyherald.com this weekend for updates on action in Madison.

    Sarah Young

    Sarah Young was appointed the editor of the Pierce County Herald in February 2015. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, where she covered community events, spot news and education in Hammond, Roberts, Somerset and St. Croix County Circuit Court. Previously she free-lanced for the River Falls Journal, Hudson Star-Observer, RiverTown special publications and the Superior Catholic Herald. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    syoung@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
