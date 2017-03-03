VIDEO: Ellsworth wrestlers sent off to team state in style
ELLSWORTH -- The Ellsworth Community School District knows how to send a team to a state tournament in style.
Ellsworth wreslters entered the darkened high school gymnasium to pep band music and lights shining from students' phones.
As EHS principal Mark Stoesz said, "Everyone always says, 'Ellsworth wrestling goes to state each year. It's not a big deal.' But it is a big deal, because this is the first time this team is going to state."
He emphasized the term "this team" by pointing at each member individually.
The Panthers (16-0) will face Lodi (17-2) at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4 in the WIAA Division 2 team semifinals at the UW Fieldhouse in Madison. They're in the hunt for their eighth state title.
All three divisions will wrestle in the finals at 3 p.m.
Check www.piercecountyherald.com this weekend for updates on action in Madison.