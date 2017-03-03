WIAA boys basketball: Prescott crushes Barron in playoffs

Prescott coach Nick Johnson said the win was a nice way to recapture the regular season’s momentum, which saw the team go unbeaten in conference play. He credited the players for their unselfish play; the Cardinals recorded three players in double figures and two others with nine apiece against Barron.

“We can score so many ways,” Johnson said.

Prescott, the No. 1 seed in its bracket, moves on to face the fifth seed, St. Croix Central, on Saturday. The Panthers upset No. 4 Osceola on Friday.

The Cardinals seized control on both ends of the floor Friday against the Bears. The Prescott defense held Barron to single digits for nearly 14 minutes in the first half until the Bears narrowed score to 44-10.

Barron showed some signs of life on the heels of back-to-back, first-half 3-pointers and trimmed the deficit to 51-24 at the half.

Prescott took the floor in the second half and never looked back, thanks to several transition buckets off turnovers.

“Our defense set the tone, which led to easy points offensively,” Johnson said.

Senior center Owen Hamilton led all scorers with 22 on the night. Junior guard Peter Brookshaw added 19 -- including two 3-pointers -- and sophomore guard Brian Tayson poured in 10 points.

Senior guard Nick Simon recorded nine points for Prescott, all from 3-point land. Teammate Joe Roosen, a junior guard, added nine of his own.

Barron junior Michell Fornell led the Bears with 11 points.

Prescott plays host to St. Croix Central at 7 p.m. Saturday.

AREA GAMES

No. 3 Hayward 65, No. 6 Ellsworth 53

The Panthers held a five-point lead in the second half before hitting a cold spell which helped the host Hurricanes earn a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinals victory on Friday, March 3.

No. 2 Spring Valley 82, No. 7 Plum City/Elmwood 56

Senior Sean Borgerding scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half to help the Cardinals jump out to a 36-21 lead before defeating the visiting Wolves in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinals game on Friday, March 3.

Spring Valley showed off its balance of weapons as freshman guard Aaron Borgerding scored 11 of his 18 points and senior wing Pat Cipriano scored 10 of his 18 in the second half.

PCE senior Sam Hoyt scored 14 points, Connor Hinrichs scored 13 points and Anthony Ebensperger added 11 points.

Sean Borgerding eclipsed the 1,000 points mark for his career in the game.

Spring Valley will host Eau Claire Regis on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. in the regional finals.