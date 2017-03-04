WIAA D2 wrestling: The stage is set for Ellsworth

As soon as it was over, the Panthers made their way out of the Field House and immediately started focussing on the next task: repeating as state champs, winning the program's eighth state title and third state title in four years.

“The guys did exactly what they were supposed to do,” Ellsworth head coach Mark Matzek said. “If we wrestled that match ten times that’s how I would expect it to go each time.”

The Panthers got pins from six weight classes: Charlie Stuhl (106), Owen Matzek (126), Sam Stuhl (132), Jacob Sigler (182), Caleb Linder (220), and Mike Freund (285). Ellsworth also won three matches by major decision: Jared Lansing (138), Logan Melstrom (152), and Anders Lantz (160).

“This is what we expected from ourselves,” Lantz said.

With the win, Ellsworth advances to the championship at 3 p.m. against Luxemburg-Casco. The Spartans defeated Lomira in the semifinals, 36-24. The Panthers have made it to team state 12 years in a row, but have never in program history have they repeated as champions.

Ellsworth will have its work cut out for itself against Luxemburg-Casco, which qualified nine individuals for the state tournament last weekend. Seven Spartans won titles -- just like Ellsworth -- and two won titles -- just like Ellsworth. Luxemburg-Casco is wrestling for its 12th state title, but hasn't been to Madison since 2013.

“Now we have to regroup and really increase our intensity,” Matzek said. “Luxemburg is really hungry. They’ve been here before and they will not let us get away with anything. We are going to have to wrestle a flawless match.”

Added Lantz: “We’re going to need to have a little bit more intensity (against Luxemburg-Casco). We came out a little bit flat footed against (Lodi).

“We won’t be able to do that. We’re going to need to come out and punch them in the mouth right away.

“I always say we need to take them out into deep waters and make them uncomfortable.”