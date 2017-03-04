WIAA D3 wrestling: Fennimore dominates SVE

The highlight of the day came when senior Dylan Bune won his 126-pound match, 2-1, over Trevor Wanek. Wanek defeated Bune in overtime on Friday, Feb. 24 in a semifinals match at the WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament before going on to with state title.

"That's probably the best way to go out as a senior other than winning a team state championship," Bune said. "It was great just to get down here, though, because I don't think anybody thought we could do it."

Three other SVE seniors won matches. Cruze Hurlburt pinned his opponent in the 160-pound weight class in 46 seconds. Austin Turner pinned his opponent in the 220-pound weight class in 25 seconds. Seth Schlegel won his match at 132 pounds with a 4-0 decision.

"I was really proud of the four seniors that won, especially Bune," head coach Carter Turner said. "He was really looking forward to that match and I was really proud of him."