Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    WIAA D3 wrestling: Fennimore dominates SVE

    By Jalen Knuteson Today at 12:49 p.m.
    Senior Dylan Bune earned a 2-1 victory in the WIAA Division 3 team state semifinals, but SVE was defeated by Fennimore 54-18. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)

    MADISON -- Fennimore started the dual with three pins. 

    The Spring Valley/Elmwood prep wrestling team knew it would need its share of upsets against Fennimore, which has been ranked one of the Top 3 teams in Division 3 according to WiWrestling.com. The Cardinals were not up to the task of playing spoilers and were defeated, 54-18, by the Golden Eagles in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals at UW-Field House in Madison on Saturday, March 4. 

    The highlight of the day came when senior Dylan Bune won his 126-pound match, 2-1, over Trevor Wanek. Wanek defeated Bune in overtime on Friday, Feb. 24 in a semifinals match at the WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament before going on to with state title. 

    "That's probably the best way to go out as a senior other than winning a team state championship," Bune said. "It was great just to get down here, though, because I don't think anybody thought we could do it."

    Three other SVE seniors won matches. Cruze Hurlburt pinned his opponent in the 160-pound weight class in 46 seconds. Austin Turner pinned his opponent in the 220-pound weight class in 25 seconds. Seth Schlegel won his match at 132 pounds with a 4-0 decision.

    SVE senior Austin Turner works on his 25-second pin at 220 pounds. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)"I was really proud of the four seniors that won, especially Bune," head coach Carter Turner said. "He was really looking forward to that match and I was really proud of him."

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolSVE wrestlingSpring Valley/Elmwood CardinalsSpring Valley CardinalsElmwood RaidersWIAA D3 state wrestling
    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
    Advertisement