WIAA D2 wrestling: Ellsworth wins dual of stalwarts

All season, Ellsworth has been the top-ranked team in the state followed by Luxemburg-Casco.

The Panthers closed out a 27-26 victory when Ellsworth freshman Charlie Stuhl won a 7-0 decision over Luxemburg-Casco 106-pounder Lucas Joniuax in the WIAA Division 2 state championship match at the UW-Field House in Madison on Saturday, March 4.

Before Stuhl could cap off the win and send Panthers fans into pandemonium, Ellsworth needed junior Caleb Linder and senior Mike Freund to at the very least avoid getting pinned.

A key challenge for the Panthers, who went 18-0 in duals this year, was understanding how to lose matches in a dual.

“It’s really hard,” Ellsworth head coach Mark Matzek said. “We’re talking about 16-, 17- or 18-year-old kids. They’ve got a lot of things going on in life and it takes special kids that understand the goals of this program to be okay with a close decision loss.”

There was no demand too great for the Panthers as they had the eighth state title in program history within their midst. They had the third title in four years within their grasp. Perhaps most of all, the Panthers had the opportunity to be the first team in Ellsworth program history to repeat as state champions.

Linder, who did not qualify for state, had to wrestle junior Nate Lloyd, the fourth-place 220-pound wrestler at the WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament last weekend.

He took Lloyd to overtime before losing, 2-1, in a sudden victory ultimate tiebreaker to make the score 24-23, Ellsworth.

Freund, who was eliminated in the 285-pound preliminary round of the individual state tournament, wrestled against senior Phil Rasmussen, the Division 2 state title winner.

“The best thing I could do was not get pinned,” Freund said. “That made it easier for Charlie to go into his match and get the win. I just knew I wasn’t going to let myself go to my back.”

In the last minute of the match, Freund looked as though he was running on fumes. A whistle followed by a brief stoppage in the action seemed to refuel Freund to finish out the match and lose a 6-3 decision to give the Spartans a 26-24 lead.

“When you’re in these types of situations,” Freund said, “it’s easy to not get tired because if you’re actually passionate about the team winning, you won’t let yourself get tired.”

Senior captain Anders Lantz earned a 13-4 decision and spent much of the Freund’s last period jumping up and down with excitement.

“We tried to stay relaxed, but it was tough,” Lantz said. “We’ve been wrestling for our whole lives and working for this and it paid off. It was fun and I’m so glad it all paid off.”

Freund did his job. He got the match to Stuhl, who could win it with a decision over Joniaux, who he pinned in the first period of the individual state semifinals last weekend.

With a state title on the line, Stuhl was confident, cool and collected.

“I was hoping that Mikey wasn’t going to get pinned because I didn’t want to have to pin my kid,” Stuhl said. “I did it last weekend, but I was glad that I only needed a decision.”

Though Stuhl is a freshman, he knew exactly how to handle the moment.

VIDEO: Sawyer Strom earns a major decision in the 120-pound weight class

“Wrestle every match like it’s the state championship,” said Matzek referring to Stuhl’s go-to answer whenever he is asked about any upcoming match. “He was confident. When I went to talk to him during Mike’s match, he was confident.

"I told him to just go out and wrestle and have fun.

“This is what wrestling is all about: sheer competition. Sometimes we forget about that.”

Other matches that stick out for the Panthers were at 145 pounds when Cole Skelton earned a 13-4 major decision. Skelton wore his opponent out and turned what should have been a decision victory into a major decision to give Ellsworth a 14-7 lead.

“I knew I wanted to go out there and set the tone,” Skelton said. “I kind of lost some momentum when the ref called it dead after I got a takedown, but I got it back and was happy to get the major.”

Added Lantz: “Nobody works harder in the state than we do, so we expect to beat teams late in our matches.”

Another match that stuck out for Ellsworth was the opening match when senior Matthew Peterson was defeated 9-0 by major decision against Bryce Bosman, the 113-pound individual state champion in the first match of the dual.

As the clock ran out and Peterson fended off the last of Bosman’s attempts to pin him, the Panthers rose to their feet and acknowledge that he kept Luxemburg-Casco from earning two extra bonus points.

“I love this community,” Matzek said. “Sure, sometimes I might get mad at some people, but I love all of the people in this community. The parents believe and the kids believe in the program and that’s special.

“Winning two championships in a row is the hardest thing to do in all of sports. In high school and college kids graduate. These kids have to work hard and develop.

“We graduated kids last year and guys developed and we’re going to have to do the same thing next year.