WIAA boys basketball: Prescott wins regional final

Prescott will advance to play Maple Northwestern at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9 in River Falls.

Prescott junior Peter Brookshaw scored 28 points, nine of which came on 3-pointers. Luke Murphy had 21 points and Owen Hamilton had 18.

The Cardinals led by double digits through much of the first half, taking an 18-5 lead with 11 minutes and 36 seconds left to play. The teams traded baskets the rest of the half, with Prescott holding a 40-27 lead at the half.

In the second half, Prescott built a 67-51 lead with under nine minutes to play. St. Croix Central, though, got a nice run going and scored the next seven points to cut the lead to nine at 67-58 with 5:46 to play. On Prescott’s next possession, the Cardinals ran 90 seconds off the clock thanks to some nifty ball handling away from the basket. Eventually, St. Croix Central fouled Prescott, which converted at the foul line to stop the SCC run. From that point on, the Cardinals pulled away.

Prescott made nine 3-pointers as a team.

OTHER AREA GAMES

Eau Claire Regis 71, Spring Valley 53