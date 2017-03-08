KNUTESON COLUMN: Ellsworth wrestling stories that I missed

Throughout the sports season there are many conversations

about which sport gets covered on a particular night, which school is getting neglected or which aspect of a story deserves more attention.

Covering the team state wrestling tournament in the UW-Field House I caught myself trying to fit in a lot of notes that I felt should be included, but I couldn’t fit them in or I thought they warranted more than just one sentence.

As I sat at the media table in the Field House thinking about a couple different notes I wanted to include, a 106-pound freshman wandered back onto the floor where the mats were being replaced by the volleyball court looking for his head gear or something. It was the only time all day he’d looked at all out of sorts. I was reminded that a kid who seems to have a complicated sport wrapped around his finger is still just a kid.

It’s little notes similar to that one that are worthy of attention, but we don’t quite have the time or space to print them all.

So, here are a couple more of those.

Mike Freund

Not many people may realize that Freund won four team state titles in his career. He wrestled for Ellsworth in 2014, 2016 and 2017, but wrestled on the Spring Valley/Elmwood title team in 2015.

“I was very fortunate to be part of the teams that I was,” Freund said. “The fact that I got to be part of the success of those four teams was awesome. Both teams were great to be a part of and I can’t really explain how cool it is that I got to be with them.”

Perhaps it was Freund’s extra level of awareness and experience competing on title-winning teams that helped him not get too greedy when he had individual title winner Phil Rasmussen of Luxemburg-Casco on the ropes in the WIAA Division 2 state finals match on Saturday, March 4.

“Him having the three previous championships under his belt is part of what gave him the maturity to understand his role last Saturday afternoon,” Ellsworth head coach Mark Matzek said. “To be part of four team titles is so unique, and rarely happens. He will always have those memories to cherish as he grows older.”

Pre-dual

I love foreshadowing. Go watch the march in from the finals. With the assistance of hindsight, it was fitting that Freund led the Panthers onto the mat.

After the dual I wandered from Anders Lantz, to Jacob Sigler, to Mark Matzek, to Jack Radabaugh and asked them all: who should I talk to about the dual? Mark took time to think about it but the other three quickly said: Mike Freund.

During the National Anthem I usually see how many times I can count the stars on a flag. Something that I’d do to keep my mind from going crazy thinking ahead to competing. As a journalist, I’ve kind of let myself look around and take in the scene.

On Saturday, Luxemburg-Casco seemed restless. Guys were stepping side to side. Some could say they looked like caged animals ready to pounce. I thought to myself, they look like they’re too amped.

On the Ellsworth side, there was little movement. Sigler slowly started to sway from side to side as the Anthem was wrapping up. Sawyer Strom let out a long Sam Stuhl-esque yawn. Matthew Peterson, Jared Lansing and Cole Skelton were the only ones who really moved at all.

Most of the Panthers looked like they were comfortable in the purple track suits ready to take care of business.

Sam Stuhl

If you’re reading this, you’ve probably seen the video of Stuhl winning his third individual state title. The most impressive part is that he’s a thorough tactician. He understands his craft so well and it’s actually fun to listen to him talk about wrestling.

Stuhl wrapped up a 46-0 season; tying a school record 46 wins while going undefeated is incredible.

I asked Matzek how the coaching staff makes sure Stuhl doesn’t get distracted and continues to compete at such a high level.

“We manage expectations with him by constantly reminding him to focus on training and performance goals, not outcome goals,” Matzek said. “(We tell him to) focus on loving to compete and the winning will take care of itself.”

There's more where this came from and the Herald will publish the second half of this "Knuteson Column" on Sunday, March 12.