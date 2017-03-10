Prep girls basketball: Postseason honors announced

Swanson, who was the lead guard for the Panthers (5-18), was instrumental in helping Ellsworth take a step forward after winning one game in the 2015-16 season.

“She has accepted her role as one of our team leaders and she understands the idea of basketball being about team,” Ellsworth head coach Jason Janke said. “Her willingness to give such outstanding effort on the defensive end of the floor, as well as extending our defense the full length at times, are just a couple of the things that Middle Border Conference coaches noticed.”

Prescott head coach Ron Murphy said Allie Murphy was third in the conference in both assists and steals.

Murphy averaged 9.2 points per game, 2.9 assists per game, and 2.5 steals per game.

“She had a very solid year defensively and many games she did a very good job of controlling tempo of the game for us as well,” Ron Murphy said.

Somerset senior Tori Martell was named MBC Player of the Year and Somerset coach Cory Lindenberg was named MBC Coach of the Year.

In the Dunn-St. Croix Conference, Spring Valley senior Katy Schreiber and Plum City/Elmwood senior Kylee Sabelko earned honorable mention.