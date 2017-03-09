Hamilton scored 35 points as Prescott earned a 75-59 victory over Maple Northwestern in WIAA DIvision 3 sectionals semifinals prep boys basketball at River Falls High School on Thursday, March 9.

“Big-time players show up in big-time games,” Prescott head coach Nick Johnson said. “We’ve been kind of telling Owen that this is going to be his fourth sectional final now. He needs to play like this, he needs to put us on his back.

“He was fantastic. He was at a point where he was unguardable.”

With the win, the Cardinals (22-3) will face Mauston, which beat Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 68-65, at Menomonie. The tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

The winner of that game will advance to the WIAA Division 3 state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Mauston comes into the game after defeating Bloomer, the top-ranked team in their bracket, and GET, the second-ranked team.

“I think our kids were looking forward to that matchup with GET, but Mauston is going to be a really good team,” said Johnson of his team’s desire to play against GET, which beat them once earlier this year and twice last year. “Mauston just beat the top two teams in their bracket, though, so we know we’re going to have to play very well to beat them on Saturday.”

Prescott will have to play well to win, yes, but it will be up to Mauston to adjust to the Cardinals, who again displayed their ability to win in multiple ways.

“Owen was getting easy buckets and that made things easy for us,” said junior point guard Pete Brookshaw, who scored 16 points. “If he’s scoring every time, we’re just going to keep giving it to him every time.”

Hamilton, who will play for Northern Illinois next year, was battling for position and calling for the ball in the post on every possession, trying to take over. That was important early in the second half because the Tigers had cut the lead down to 44-42 before the Cardinals went on a 7-0 run capped with a Hamilton basket at with 12 minutes and 57 seconds left in the half.

“We came together and stopped their run with stops on defense,” Hamilton said. “That’s how we get going, our defense dictates our offense.”

Shortly thereafter, the Cardinals went on a 15-3 run to stretch the lead to 74-56. The Tigers couldn't stop Hamilton on defense and couldn't break through the Prescott defense.

Headlining the defensive effort once again was junior Joe Roosen, who was tasked with guarding senior Riley Stowers. Stowers came in averaging 17.9 points per game.

With three seconds left in the first half, Stowers banked in a deep 3-pointer to make the score 39-32.

Stowers scored 11 of his 13 points in the first half, when Roosen was plagued with foul trouble for 13 minutes of the first half.

“He’s our ‘Glove’,” Johnson said referring to former NBA star Gary Payton. “To put him on such a good player like Stowers, who is very good, and he shut him down and took him out of the game. That’s phenomenal.”

That effort sets the tone for the offense.

“Joe’s defense directly goes to how we’re going to play that game,” Hamilton said. “He shuts down their best player and that makes them frustrated.”