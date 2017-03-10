Prep boys basketball: MBC, DSC all-conference teams released

Owen Hamilton was named Player of the Year and Prescott head coach Nick Johnson was named the conference’s Coach of the Year.

“It's always an honor to be recognized, but winning this award is about the success you have as a team,” Johnson said. “I'm very fortunate again to have great players and more importantly great kids.”

Hamilton was joined by junior Peter Brookshaw on the first-team all conference list for the second year in a row.

Hamilton, a Northern Illinois commit, averaged 25 points and 12.3 rebounds per game. Brookshaw missed an early portion of the season with a back injury, but returned to average 16.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game.

Nick Simon and Luke Murphy were also recognized. SImon was named honorable mention and Murphy earned second-team honors.

“I think earning all-conference you have to be consistent and show up for every game, Johnson said. “The best thing about this group is how unselfish they all were.”

Brookshaw and Hamilton may headline the team’s success, but extending the team’s winning streak in the conference to 45 games wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of players like Simon and Murphy.

Murphy manned the point during Brookshaw’s injury and finished the season averaging 12.3 points and 5.4 assists per game. Simon helped Prescott space the floor with his perimeter shooting. He averaged 7.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

“Luke and Nick stepped up and played huge roles this year,” Johnson said. “Luke playing multiple positions and always doing what was best for team. He has had a great senior season.

“Nick’s talent has always been there. He just needed to believe in himself. When he plays confidence he's one of the best shooters I've seen.”

Ellsworth’s big three recognized

The Panthers had three players earn postseason accolades.

Junior Alex Motley won first-team honors, junior Drake Flom and sophomore Logan Benson each earned second-team honors.

Motley averaged 16.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.9 steals per game. Flom averaged 15.7 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

Benson averaged 14 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Ellsworth finished the season 14-10 overall and fourth in the eight-team conference with an 8-6 record.

DUNN-ST. CROIX

Spring Valley ended the season in second place in the DSC after losing to Elk Mound twice. The Cardinals had five players recognized with all-conference honors.

Senior Sean Borgerding was named first-team after averaging 15.5 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Fellow seniors Patrick Cipriano and Zach Boisen earned second-team honors.

“I am very happy that Sean, Zach and Patrick received post-season recognition because they have worked extremely hard to get to the level that they played at this year,” SV head coach Rob Bosshart said. “They've been instrumental in re-establishing a culture of hard work and commitment to our program.”

Sophomore Dylan Bosshart was also named to the second team and freshman Aaron Borgerding was on the honorable mention list.

“One of the differences in our team this year was the play of our backcourt and these two were primarily responsible for that,” Rob Bosshart said. “A lot of pressure was put on them to handle the ball against pressure and still contribute on both ends of the court and they both were outstanding in doing so.”

Plum City/Elmwood had two players earn postseason recognition.

Luke Baier earned first-team recognition after the junior averaged 14.6 points and 8.5 rebounds per game

“He is a tough match-up for many teams due to his size, strength, and finishing abilities under the basket,” PCE head coach Chris Segerstrom said. “Although he doesn't shoot much outside of 8 feet he is still very efficient and shot 46 percent from the field this year. As the year progressed, and teams starting to double down on Luke, he was still able to work for position and still score.”

Senior Sam Hoyt was named on the honorable mention list. Hoyt averaged 10.5 points per game and made 68 3-pointers.

Segerstrom said Hoyt helped the offense because he “was a continual outside threat for our team.”

Elk Mound senior Dane Lew was named Player of the Year.