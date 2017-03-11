WIAA boys basketball: Prescott advances to state

Senior Owen Hamilton, the Player of the Year in the Middle Border Conference, was taken out of the game after he got his second foul with 6 minutes and 3 seconds left in the first half. Prescott breathed a sigh of relief at the break as Mauston was only able to take a 25-23 lead because Prescott dug in on defense and gave itself a chance to break through the lid in the second half.

Prescott junior guard Petey Brookshaw capped an 18-2 run with a two 3-pointers to give the Cardinals a 43-32 lead with 11:08 to play in the second half before they finished off a 78-62 victory over Mauston in the WIAA Division 3 sectional finals at Menomonie High School on Saturday, March 11.

“They were guarding Owen really well, so I decided that I needed to do whatever it took for the team to help us get to state,” Brookshaw said. “The driving lanes were wide open because Owen’s guys were so tight to him.”

When Hamilton was out with foul trouble, head coach Nick Johnson made it clear it was time for his guards to take advantage of their quickness.

“Coach Johnson said in the huddle that now that Owen is out attack the gaps,” said senior Luke Murphy, who had five points. “We matched up pretty well, even without Owen in the game because they didn’t have a true big man.”

Brookshaw’s second 3-pointer in the run forced Mauston to call a timeout.

Brookshaw, who scored 19 points, brought the ball up the court and walked right into his shot to the right of the key as if no one else was in the gym.

He called it a “heat check.”

“Petey Brookshaw just took over and he’s just so calm and cool,” head coach Nick Johnson said.

Earlier in the run, Prescott got a pair of 3-pointers on consecutive possessions from Joe Roosen.

The Cardinals had pried the lid off the basket.

The possession before Roosen made his first 3-pointer to tie the game at 30 with 15:12 to play, he was calling for the ball from Hamilton, who was occupying the attention of the Golden Eagles in the post causing Roosen to be left all alone in the corner.

“I was telling Owen that they were turning their back on me and I’m not Nick Simon or anything,” said Roosen referring to Prescott’s best shooter, “but if I’m wide open I’ll make that shot.”

Thirty seconds later, Roosen made another 3-pointer, this time to give the Cardinals a 33-32 lead.

Roosen scored 10 points and Simon had six.

All of this was made possible in the second half because of the attention that Hamilton demanded in the post.

Hamilton finished with 24 points, not quite the 35 points he scored in the sectional semifinals, but he understood what the defense was giving Prescott.

“When teams are so tight on me, I think it helps out a lot because they can’t pay attention to the outside shooters,” Hamilton said. “They’re worried about me on the inside and it lets (our guards) shoot and then also get through for some easy layups.”

To force the opponent to collapse to double and triple team the post, Hamilton has to be effective in the post. In the first half, he missed a few shots within eight feet of the rim.

Which is why the halftime adjustment was just settling in.

“We were just a little nervous,” Hamilton said. “We missed some easy layups, if we would have made those we would have been up by 15 in the second half. We needed to relax on offense and move the ball more.”

Said Johnson: “We really just needed to go out there and play like we have all year. We didn’t have to change anything. We didn’t have any different schemes, we just needed to play (our game).”

One year removed from losing in the sectional final to Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Prescott is headed back to state.

"It was a bitter feeling losing this game to GET last year," Murphy said. "It’s good to be on the winning end of it."

The Cardinals will play the winner of Adams-Friendship vs. Lake Mills on Thursday at 1:35 p.m. at the Kohl Center in Madison. Lake Mills and Adams-Friendship play in Waunakee at 7 p.m. tonight.