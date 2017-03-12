I decided to put them all together in one place instead of filing them away. The Herald published a lot as the wrestling team made its way to state, but throughout the whole program there are more stories to be told.

We published the first batch on Wednesday. Here are a few more.

Derek Koller

Luxemburg-Casco wrestled a kid with a 0-0 record in the finals match. Injuries had sidelined him, but the Spartans’ coaches trusted his ability enough to put him on the mat.

Afterwards Matzek pointed that out as a unique situation to show how deep L-C was and how impressive it was that its program could do that.

I looked at him and said, “You could have done that if you wanted to or needed to.”

He looked at me and said, “You’re dang right we could have.”

Koller is a senior 126-pounder. He won the unofficial JV state tournament in his weight class.

Throughout his whole career, he has been “stuck in a log jam” behind really good wrestlers.

He was among the most consistently invested Panthers on the bench during the finals dual.

“He is a kid that puts in the time and effort but just couldn't crack the lineup behind state qualifiers and place winners year after year,” Matzek said. “I know his attitude and work ethic will make him successful in whatever endeavor he chooses.”

Cole Skelton

Skelton wrestled a lot of tight matches down the stretch. It would be easy to overlook the good season the senior had; but there were several overtime matches that he won that really helped the Panthers achieve their ultimate goal.

Skelton didn’t grow up in Ellsworth, but in the state finals he embodied Ellsworth wrestling when he was clearly in better shape than his opponent. By being in that much better shape he almost turned a decision victory into a victory by pin. He settled for a major decision.

Senior captain Anders Lantz pointed out that he believes Ellsworth wrestlers work harder than anyone else in the state. If that’s true, the Skelton match was a clear example.

Afterwards, when asked if he had anything else that he wanted to add as his career came to a close, Skelton said: “I’m not from Ellsworth. I’m from Baldwin. To be a part of this and being accepted so quickly is so special. Getting to know the traditions and the way they do things around the program is so special and I’m so happy.”

Seniors

The Ellsworth senior class hung a banner in the high school three out of their four years.

The senior class has a good balance of leaders, too. Most of which are really respectable, impressive kids. There is a wide cast of characters in the class, though, from Lantz to Sigler, Skelton to Strom and Peterson to Freund.

“This senior group not only led vocally but also led by example,” Matzek said. “Whether it be in the weight room, wrestling room, or competition, the rest of the team was able to draw on the strength of their maturity.

“One of Jack's old sayings is: ‘Seniors win.’”