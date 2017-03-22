Ellsworth track and field: A lot of talent and uncertainty

Last year’s Ellsworth track team lost key contributors to conference winning relay teams, but the Panthers have capable replacements.

“There’s some serious potential to fill those voids,” boys coach Wade Kowalchyk said. “I don’t know that they realize that there is the talent to compete yet. These kids don’t realize how good they are.”

That’s a theme that is recycled throughout the Ellsworth track and field team on both the girls and boys teams. Last year, both teams took fourth place at conference and right now, both Kowalchyk and girls coach Marcia Jahnke said they wouldn’t really know what their team was capable of until early May.

“Our numbers with upperclassmen are smaller and with lowerclassmen are higher, so it’s figuring out what we have more than anything,” Jahnke said. “There’s a lot of unknowns. We’re kind of just tip-toeing around right now to kind of see what we can do. I just talked to one of the newer girls today, and she asked ‘what do you think I should do?’ and I said, let’s try everything.”

One of those younger runners that is a little more of a known entity is Aly Reuvers. Reuvers won the 200-meter dash at the Middle Border Conference meet last spring.

In the MBC championship meet, the boys finished second in the 800-meter relay and won the 1600-meter relay. They graduated half of the members of those relays, though, so it will take time to see which Panthers will emerge for those spots.

For now, though, Ellsworth has been able to start looking at which athletes are capable in different spots for field events.

Jahnke said the team at least has a decent idea of what their lineup of pole vaulters looks like.

She said they were hoping to be able to find a spot for freshman Maddy Beck.

Hannah Nelson is another athlete that Jahnke said she looks forward to seeing progress this season as a pole vaulter.

“She has spent a significant amount of time in the offseason preparing for this,” Jahnke said. “She’s coming in with a lot of high hopes and we have high hopes for her.”

Pole vaulting for the boys are Max Ekvern-Jamme and Jordan Schlichting. Schlichting, a sophomore, started vaulting last year and Kowalchyk said he improved his height from 8 feet to 10 feet in the year.

“I don’t think he even realizes how far he can go with that,” Kowalchyk said.

Added Jahnke: “He has a fearlessness that is exciting and scary all at the same time.”

In the high jump, Jahnke is excited for Stella Anderson because she cleared 5 feet last year as an eighth grader. Jahnke said the coaches would need to “clean up some mechanics,” but both coaches were optimistic about what they expect from the freshman.

A major underlying reason the Panthers don’t have concrete answers for who will be competing in which events is because a lot of key contributors are either rehabbing from ACL injuries or recently finished rehabbing from ACL injuries.

Alyson Stoetzel is one of those athletes that is recovering from an ACL tear. Stoetzel finished fourth in the long jump at the conference meet last year.

“We’re really taking our time with her,” Jahnke said. “We don’t want to ruin what we have later because we rushed it now.”

Jahnke said that the Panthers have been concerned about the amount of ACL injuries that they have had recently. As the coaches go through their girls track lineup, most groups have at least one kid who is affected by an injury to the ligament.

“We hired Rob Heller, the other head football coach, to take over our strength program,” Jahnke said. “We have made a significant commitment to strength training this season. We’re hoping that pays off in the long run.

“We think it does a couple of things. It gives us a stronger presence both with confidence and physicality.”

Added Kowalchyk: “We hope that will help us with those ACL injuries.”