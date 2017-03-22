Prescott softball: Returning Cards have high hopes

The Prescott softball team is returning eight players who earned all-conference honors last year and finished the season with a 21-2 record. The only Cardinals losses came against Baldwin-Woodville in the regular season and in the WIAA Division 3 regional final. Both teams finished 13-1 in the conference to share the title.

When the Cardinals start their season March 30 against Durand, they expect to have similar success.

“Making sure these kids are coachable (is important) because we’ll be on them about the little things because those will be the things that matter later in the season (and in playoffs),” Smith said. “We’re going to have competitive practices to keep us focused because it’s going to be a tight league.”

Returning in the circle for the Cardinals is junior Kaili Westcott, who earned first-team all conference honors last year.

“She’s a premiere pitcher around this area and she’s fun to watch,” Smith said. “She’s a power pitcher. She throws in the low-60s, so for around here that’s impressive.

“She goes out there and throws strikes. Her strikeouts accumulate because she is around the zone.”

Though a pitcher’s job is to throw strikes, sometimes Westcott can get caught throwing too many strikes to batters who would chase pitches out of the zone.

“Sometimes we have to talk to her about almost missing a little bit more, but she likes to pound strikes,” said Smith, who pointed out that was a good problem for Westcott to have.

To help with her ability to get batters to swing and miss more, Westcott hopes her work in the offseason on her rise ball will lead to less contact.

At the end of the day, Westcott’s favorite pitch will still be the fastball.

“I like to throw that a lot,” Westcott said. “I like to find batters weaknesses and then target them. So I’m really just playing with them a little bit.”

Westcott’s dominance in the circle leads to weak contact allowing Prescott fielders like fellow returning first-team all conference juniors Shelby Murphy and Katie Miller to go to work.

“We’re pretty confident with her on the mound and that helps us play defense behind her,” Miller said.

Westcott’s pitching ability often gives the Cardinals’ hitters an extra boost early in games.

“It definitely gives us a lot of confidence when she strikes out the first three batters,” Murphy said.

She added that the lineup’s best asset is consistency.

“We have a really strong batting order from our lead off to our No. 9 batter,” she said adding that each hitter was at least a .300 hitter.

Along with their three first-teamers, the Cardinals return three second-teamers: Mackenzie Carey, Molly Hoopingarner, Haley Miner and Hope Miner as well as Rebekah Miller, who earned honorable mention. With a thoroughly strong lineup, that puts a lot of pressure on the defense by consistently putting the ball in play.

“We like to put teams in situations that are tough to practice. We like to get to a speed of the game that is stressful for other teams,” Smith said. “That takes some work. Sometimes the kids just need to realize that we can (put pressure on the opponent) in different ways — if that means going with an outside pitch then that’s what we need to do.”

Yes, a conference title and a 21-2 record to go with eight all-conference honorees was nice, but this year’s Cardinals want something a little more.

“I have high hopes for this team,” Westcott said, “Maybe a title in our future? We played really well last year and we have everybody coming back.”

“They’re hungry to take the next step,” Smith said. “They shared the conference championship and they’re eager to take that next step with a postseason run.”