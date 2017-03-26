MBC athletes honored for work in classroom

This year’s banquet was held Wednesday, March 22 at the new St. Croix Central High School auditorium.

The top male and female senior scholar-athlete from each of the eight MBC schools was honored at the banquet.

Long-time New Richmond boys tennis coach and public address announcer Mike Montello was the keynote speaker for the banquet.

Each school nominates its top male and female senior scholar-athletes to the WIAA for statewide honors. Four boys and four girls from each of the WIAA divisions across the state are selected for those honors. Last year, one of the MBC scholar-athletes, Alicia Monson of Amery, was chosen as a WIAA State Scholar-Athletes.

The two Ellsworth nominees were Kacie Lansing and Mylon Anderson.

Lansing carries a 3.2 grade point average. She competed in golf for four years with the Panthers. She plans to attend the University of Concordia-St. Paul to study criminal justice and psychology.

“It was cool to go to the banquet and see all of the athletes that also worked so hard in school,” Lansing said. “I think it’s a really unique and cool thing to be honored as one of those athletes.”

Lansing said she thought this award was evidence that her hard work, both as a student and as an athlete, will help her as a student-athlete on the Concordia golf team.

“I think golfing a lot in the summer and out of season practice and working hard in the classroom will help me out a lot going forward,” Lansing said.

Anderson maintained a 3.3 grade point average. He competed in football, basketball, track and cross country for the Panthers. He plans to attend Crown College.

“I am proud to have earned this award because it helps me realize that all my hard work pays off,” Anderson said. “Although it’s tough right away, in the end it is worth it.”

Prescott was represented by Alysse Lewis and Luke Murphy.

Murphy carries a 3.905 grade point average. He is a member of the football, basketball and baseball programs. His plan is to attend UW-La Crosse to study business.

Murphy credited his parents for pushing him to have academic success.

“Looking back on it, I am very thankful I was raised that way,” Murphy said. “My sisters have also set a good example for me by both being valedictorians at Prescott.”

Lewis carries a 3.892 grade point average. She competed in cross country, basketball and track for the Cardinals. She plans to study biology on a pre-Medical School route at UW-Madison.

“Our class is really competitive,” Lewis said of the Prescott senior class. “We have a lot of gifted athletes who are also really intelligent people. We knew we were going up against a lot of smart candidates that could have won. To earn this is really special because there were a lot of (peers) who were deserving.”

List of the MBC students honored:

New Richmond: Lexi Brown and Ross Hop; Somerset: Haley Bassett and Nick Maitrejean; St. Croix Central: Katheryn Holter and Trevor Nelson; Amery: Dani Meyer and Seth Amundsen; Baldwin-Woodville: Emma Berndt and Matt Berg; Osceola: Ann Salewski and Jason Bents.

-- Jalen Knuteson contributed to this report.