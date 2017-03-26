Prep boys basketball: Hamilton gets all state

Hamilton was joined by Hayward guard Xavier Cummings, Evansville guard Brennen Banks, Madison Edgewood guard Alex Arians, Lake Mills guard Alex Ranney, Appleton Xavier junior Hunter Plamann, Waupun sophomore Marcus Domask, Ripon senior Eddie Muench, and Ripon forward Bennett Vander Plas, who the only unanimous selection.

“At the start of the season one of my top individual goals was to be all state,” Hamilton said. “So it is pretty fulfilling to know I achieved one of my goals, especially since it is one of the top individual honors in the state.”

One of the only accomplishments higher than all state is Mr. Basketball in Wisconsin. La Crosse Central guard Kobe King, a UW recruit, earned the award that is exclusively given to seniors. King and Hamilton play AAU together for the Playground Warriors.

Hamilton was also named the Wisconsin Sports Network post player of the year award as was announced on March 16.

Prior winners of the post player of the year award were former Germantown athlete Luke Fischer (2013), who went on to play at Indiana before transferring to Marquette, and Diamond Stone (2015), who played for Maryland for a year before getting drafted in the second round of the NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans.

Hamilton averaged 25 points, 12 rebounds, and almost three and a half blocks per game which led to Middle Border Conference player of the year honors.

“Owen had such an incredible high school career,” Prescott head coach Nick Johnson said. “He has put in the time and effort and that’s a big reason for his success.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him and it’s been an honor to coach him for four years.”