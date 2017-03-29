“I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve said at practice, ‘focus on form,’” Philips said. “Every little thing matters. I know they’re already irritated by it. I think once they see it become habit and realize that they are getting faster, they’ll appreciate it.”

Philips spends her days teaching basics with her high school track athletes and her five-year-old kindergarteners.

“In athletics you break everything down,” Philips said. “With my kids during the day, whether it is writing letters or adding, you go down to the very basics.

“Obviously the group of kids you’re working with have a total different mentality and you use a different vocabulary than you use with 5-year-olds, but there are a lot of similarities.”

One of which is that her sprinters may think they’re running fast with good form just like some of her students may think they’re writing perfect letters.

“You see some small letters that are written huge and they’re all over the place and then words look crazy because letters are all over the place,” Philips said. “Adults naturally write their lowercase ‘a’ smaller than an upper-case ‘A’ and we just know that. But, with kindergarteners, a lowercase ‘a’ might be three times bigger than an upper-case ‘A.’”

With her runners, she sees room for growth in ways that the runners may not even realize is possible.

“When they’re running, there are finer points that they’re missing, where they might think they’re running really fast, but they’re not really running their fastest,” Philips said. “These little things add up and make them run faster.”

Philips said she realizes that her repeated reminders may be redundant, but senior Alysse Lewis said there are some benefits to having a kindergarten teacher as a coach.

“One day she walked in and she said she couldn’t yell at us because she works with kindergarteners and she doesn’t have a yelling voice,” Lewis said.

Philips relies on being rational and explaining herself to athletes instead of yelling.

“I told them right at the beginning of the year, if you ever wonder why we are doing something, I’m going to tell you,” Philips said. “Reasoning to me, personally, is a huge deal.”

Which is why she welcomes athletes asking why they are being required to do certain things within their training regimens.

“I’ve told them, if I don’t have a reason for something we’re doing, challenge me on it because I need to have a reason for everything that we’re going to do,” Philips said. “I think that’s helped them trust me.”

One of the things that is different this year for the athletes is the amount of time they spend in the weight room. Philips and an assistant coach put together a weight-lifting plan to complement their daily running routines so athletes are getting more strength building.

“We are lifting a lot more than we did last year,” junior Ty Sanford said. “With every new coach, people doubt them at first because what they do is different from their previous coach, but I’m used to it because I had a new wrestling coach and three different track coaches all three years.”

Philips, who ran track at UW-River Falls and graduated last spring, said she feels welcomed and like she has been able to connect with the athletes to form a level of trust. The athletes know that their coach has gone through similar training and understands how challenging it can be.

“I think that having a coach who was just recently running the same events we are now helps in knowing that she knows what she is talking about because she is talking from experience,” senior Phillip Peña said.

A certain level of dysfunction is only natural after starting on a third coach in three years, but Philips is doing her best to establish a different culture.

“Having a large group of freshman helps because there is a lot of new faces that aren’t really used to any certain way of training yet,” Sanford said. “She has us set goals high early in the season and we have already been pushing harder for those goals and she is encouraging us to go above and beyond because she knows we are capable of greatness.”

As Philips forges the identity of her track team, there are moments that her days come full circle and she finds herself reminding athletes about the same finer points of life that she starts her day with, molding the minds of kindergarteners.

“Even like sharing and things like that for (high school kids),” Philips said. “Sometimes I have to remind them what is important. Sprinters aren’t any better than distance runners or field events.”

That’s not how Philips wants her team in Prescott to operate. She wants the team to be like a family — which is the word they break down at the end of each practice — because the cohesiveness is all part of a dream she’s had for a long time.

“I love being here,” Philips said “This is what I’ve wanted and what I dreamed about from the beginning of college. I wanted to be a part of a community and get to know everybody and track is allowing me to do that, which is awesome.”