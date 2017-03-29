Ellsworth softball: Panthers have tools to compete in MBC

“We’ve been working a lot in the weight room and on strength and conditioning so that we can run faster and cover more ground to catch more balls in the outfield,” senior Zandra Georgakas said.

The second year Ellsworth coach, Kenzie Diercks, is a physical trainer who puts a lot of emphasis on the team building speed and strength to gain a competitive edge.

Senior Maggie Engnes believes this year there’s even more of a push to improve the strength and conditioning.

“It seems even harder this year than last year,” Engnes said. “It is harder and more difficult, but we know that it is going to pay off, so it is worth it.”

Though it may be tough and may be difficult, especially because softball and baseball have a reputation of being sports that don’t require peak physical condition, the Panthers make the hard work endurable and enjoyable for each other.

“We’re always cheering each other on constantly,” Engnes said. “It shows that no matter what, we know we will have each others’ backs.”

One of the reasons that Diercks is able to push the Panthers as much as she does is because only a few years ago she was also a student at Ellsworth.

“Sometimes it’s tough because they forget that there is a line between coach and player,” Diercks said. “But it also helps because we can relate and have a mutual respect. They get that I was just here, so they know I understand everything that they’re going through.”

The support system within the team is something the seniors expect will play to their advantage.

“I think we’re going to come out and work well together right away,” senior Katie Trunkel said. “Sometimes it takes us a few games to get ready, but this year we’re a lot more sharp and we’re working really hard to be ready right away.”

If they can get off to a good start, the Panthers return most of the talent from a team that had a 12-10 overall record and a 7-7 MBC record.

“I expect big things,” Engnes said. “We have a young team, but we’re really strong, so I think we really can accomplish big things.”

Added senior Kendra Lansing: “We all have a strong drive to want to win together.”

For the Panthers, big things right now means competing with the top teams in the Middle Border Conference. Prescott figures to be the top team in the conference this year after finishing last year 21-2 overall and 13-1 in conference.

What makes the Cardinals successful?

“They have the skill level, work ethic and team bond to win a lot of games,” Trunkel said, “and we have the exact same things so we expect to be able to compete with them this year.”

Junior Morgan Kummer, a returning first-team all conference winner from last year, is on board.

“Prescott has had a lot of success with sports, not just with softball,” Kummer said. “We know about that and have done all of the things we need to compete with them. We’ve taken the steps that are necessary to beat any team in the MBC, not just Prescott.”

One of the strengths for the Panthers, according to Trunkel, is that Ellsworth has players that the MBC hasn’t seen before.

“We have some fresh faces that the other teams don’t know what to expect,” Trunkel said. “I think those players will really be able to surprise teams because they don’t know what they’re up for.”

Added Kummer: “We have a lot of good freshman, but they’ve all played together and know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. We just need to incorporate that with the girls that we already have and I think we can be really good.”

Of those freshman, Diercks expects a few of them to make valuable contributions. One of the positions that the Panthers expect to have freshman competition is at pitcher: senior Kendra Lansing, sophomore Jasmine Place and freshman Avery O’Neil.

“One of those pitchers will emerge as an ace or a No. 1,” Diercks said. “They’ll each get to pitch but at some point one of them will separate themselves. We’ll need more than one at times for doubleheaders and some weeks.”