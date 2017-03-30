Spring Valley baseball: Cards caged inside

Last year’s team won the Small Division of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference and returns all except for two starters. Those two starters, Jed Schlegel and Austen Mason, made up the left side of the infield and figure to be difficult shoes to fill.

“We’ll be trying to fill third base and shortstop,” Spring Valley head coach Brad Baker said. “We will have to move some of our better guys to replace those two guys and if they move to the infield, we’ll need to have underclassmen step up and fill roles in the outfield.”

Despite the necessary shuffling and moving of positions, Sean Borgerding, the only returning first-team all conference recipient from last year, expects the team to have a successful year.

“They aren’t two easy players to replace,” Borgerding said, “but we’ll find a couple of new players to play in the infield and we should be back up near the top of the conference.”

If the Cardinals win the conference title it would be the fourth consecutive year they’ve done so.

But, true to Wisconsin form, the weather hasn’t allowed the Cardinals to go outside. That leaves Baker with uncertainty as to who might fill the roles in the outfield.

Luckily, the lack of outdoor practices is not a problem unique to Spring Valley.

One challenge that Baker foresees for the Cardinals, which will also be a new problem for other schools around the area, is how to navigate the new WIAA pitching regulations that are designed to make sure athletes are taking precautions to keep arms healthy.

Baker said Spring Valley is better equipped than most teams to take on that challenge.

“We have all of our pitchers coming back,” Baker said. “So we’ll have plenty of depth, which you need with the new pitch count rule.”

Baker also said that one of the strengths of pitchers like seniors Brock Bune and Patrick Cipriano is that they throw a lot of strikes.

“With the new pitch count rule you almost have to,” Baker said. “You aren’t afforded much liberty there with wasting pitches.”

Bune, a righty, was honorable mention all conference last year. Cipriano is a 6-foot-3 lefty who “pounds the zone,” according to Baker.

“Cipriano did a good job last year and he’s tall, lanky, a lefty that doesn’t throw hard, but he’s crafty like all lefties are,” Baker said.

Baker expects Borgerding to be the best pitcher as well as the team’s best hitter.

Returning behind the plate for the Cardinals is senior Seth Schlegel.

“He is solid behind the plate which helps our pitchers,” Baker said.

Added Borgerding: “I like him as a catcher. He’s not afraid to get beat up and block anything in the dirt. He might give you a dirty look, but you just give him some food after the game and he’s good.”

When Borgerding isn’t pitching, he is expected to take on shortstop or third base, which he hasn’t consistently played since middle school.

“It should be fun,” Borgerding said of his likely return to the infield. “I played some infield in the last couple of summers in Legion ball and I played a lot of infield in middle school.”

Bune is the other player that Baker said will become a regular in the infield.

Which leads Baker back to his original problem of getting his players out of the gym to practice on a baseball field.