Prep track: Ellsworth girls win New Richmond Invite

The Panthers won the girls invitational with 95 points. New Richmond came in second place with 90.5 points and Baldwin-Woodville had 90 points. Prescott scored 63 points to take fourth place out of six teams on Tuesday, March 28 at the Knowles Center indoor track facility at UW-River Falls.

New Richmond won the boys side scoring 136 points. Ellsworth took third place with 55 points and Prescott took fourth with 51.5 points.

Ellsworth sophomore Aly Reuvers finished the 55-meter dash in 7.79 seconds, which was good enough for second place. She took first place in the 200-meter dash with a time of :28.52.

Ellsworth senior Alysson Stoetzel won the long jump with a jump of 15 feet, seven inches. Ellsworth senior Taylor Stern took second place in the 1600-meter run with a time of 6:17.49.

The Prescott girls took first place in the 3200-meter relay that consisted of senior anchor Sam Ritter and juniors Kjerstin Carlson, Mari Sommer and Hayley Hillman. The relay finished in 10:58.94.

The other first place finisher for the Cardinals was Alysse Lewis in the triple jump of 31-6.

Boys

Ellsworth sophomore Jared Lansing won the 1600-meter race with a time of 5:10.56.

Prescott junior Cody Hauenstein took first place at 800 meters with a time of 2:13.86. Westy Bartsch took first place in the shot put with a throw of 46 feet, five inches, a personal record for the junior.

The Cardinals took first place in the 3200-meter relay with senior Phillip Peña anchoring Hauenstein, Trevor Rein and Josh Dickey to a time of 9:26.22.

Boys

Team scores: New Richmond 136, Osceola 102, Ellsworth 55, Prescott 51.5, Baldwin-Woodville 46.5, Somerset 40.

55-meter: 1, Ellingsworth, O, :06.71. 200: 1, Fox, O, :23.75; 19, Rundquist, Pres, :26.13; 34, Raechke, Ells, :27.29. 400: 1, Wachter, NR, :54.64; 3, Barksdale, Pres, :56.07. 800: 1, Hauenstein, Pres, 2:13.86; 2, Anderson, Ells, 2:15.82. 1600: 1, Lansing, Ells, 5:10.56; 5, Peña, Pres, 5:17.15. 55 hurdles: 1, Powers, NR, :07.98; 6, Reid, :09.79. 800 relay: 1, New Richmond, 1:38.68; 6, Ellsworth (Potts, Melstrom, Juen, Meyer), 1:49.88. 1600 relay: 1, Osceola, 3:52.27; 4, Ellsworth (Anderson, Freier, Perkins, Ekvern-Jamme), 4:07.36; 5, Prescott (Rein, Magee, Rundquist, Barksdale). 3200 relay: 1, Prescott (Hauenstein, Rein, Dickey, Peña), 9:26.22; 2, Ellsworth (Anderson, Ekvern-Jamme, Mendez, Perkins), 9:36.14. High jump: 1, Ellingsworth, O, 6-2; 5, Meyer, Ells, 5-4; 6, Dickey, 5-2. Pole vault: 1, Powers, NR, 13-0; 3, Schlichting, Ells, 10-6; 4, Ekvern-Jamme, 10-0. Long jump: 1, Powers, NR, 19-7½; 19, Kosnopfal, Ells, 17-2; 12, Magee, Pres, 16-10. Triple jump: 1, Powers, NR, 36-11.75; 2, Ziemet, Pres, 36-8.25; 5, Brock, Ells, 32-2. Shot put: 1, Bartsch, Pres, 46-5; 3, Juen, Ells, 39-3.

Girls

Team scores: Ellsworth 95, New Richmond 90.5, Baldwin-Woodville 90, Prescott 63, Somerset 59, Osceola 31.5.

55-meter: 1, Brinkman, NR, :07.78; 2, Reuvers, Ells, :07.79. 200: 1, Reuvers, Ells, :28.52; 4, Huber, Ells, :29.65. 400: 1, Brinkman, NR, 1:03.61; 2, Ritter, Pres, 1:06.43; 5, Sommer, Pres, 1:09.27. 800: 1, VanWatermeulen, Ells, 2:39.91; 2, Straub, Ells, 2:46.73; 3, Murphy, Pres, 2:54.6; 4, Hillman, Pres, 2:55.15. 1600: 1, Berndt, BW, 6:12.48; 2, Stern, Ells, 6:17.49; 3, Grosskopf, Pres, 6:29.3; 4, Linder, Pres, 6:29.3; 5, Hillman, Pres, 6:39.54; 6, Groh, Ells, 6:44.92. 55 hurdles: 1, Praschak, Som, :10.09. 800 relay: 1, Baldwin-Woodville, 1:57.44; 4, Ellsworth (Larson, Bleeker, Huber, Reuvers), 2:02.79; 6, Prescott (Huppert, Lonetti, Stites, Burmood), 2:06.12. 1600 relay: 1, New Richmond, 4:37.91; 2, Prescott (Burmood, Sommer, Lewis, Ritter), 4:40.22; 3, Ellsworth (Larson, Anderson, Stockwell, VanWatermeulen), 4:41.57. 3200 relay: 1, Prescott (Carlson, Sommer, Hillman, Ritter), 10:58.94; 2, Ellsworth (Straub, Stern, Nelson, VanWatermeulen), 11:10.1. High jump: 1, Pedersen, BW, 4-10; 2, Anderson, Ells, 4-9; 4, VanWatermeulen, Ells, 4-6. Pole vault: 1, Ziegler, NR, 9-0. Long jump: 1, Stoetzel, Ells, 15-7; 7, Reuvers, Ells, 13-5½; 8, Burmood, Pres, 13-4½. Triple jump: 1, Lewis, Pres, 31-6; 7, Straub, Ells, 26-6. Shot put: 1, Goldstein, Som, 40-2; 3, Olson, Ells, 33-3; Cole, Ells, 28-10.