Prep softball roundup: Wescott drives in five against Durand

Wescott also had success at the plate going 3-for-3 with two doubles and a 2-run home run in the second inning to give the Cardinals a 4-0 lead.

Wescott said she wasn’t sure if she hit the ball hard enough for it to clear the left field fence.

“I’ve hit a lot of those before where they look like it and then they just fall,” Wescott said. “I’ve had that feeling before and it hasn’t been a home run, so I don’t get my hopes up. I didn’t realize it was gone until I rounded first.”

Head coach Mike Smith had little doubt as he immediately went into everyone-touch-the-next-base mode pointing from the third base coaching box to each base to emphasize that the players shouldn’t miss any bases.

Wescott returned to the circle with an extra emotion deterred the level of focus that had retired the first seven batters she faced.

A couple of base hits and a walk led to a one-out bases loaded situation.

“I was a little excited after the home run because I worked a lot on my hitting in the off season,” Wescott said. “I was proud (of the home run) but I kind of needed to come back to pitching and be more calm.”

Her battery mate, Hope Miner made a brief trip out to the circle to slow the game down for her pitcher.

“We usually have our thing where we just talk about the next pitch,” said Miner, who went 2-for-3 with a triple. “I think it just takes a moment for her to calm down and realize that we’re fine.”

So Miner did just that and Wescott struck out the next two batters to get the Cardinals back into the dugout.

“I loved her poise when the bases were loaded,” Smith said. “She came in and got two big strikeouts to get out of it. That was some really positive leadership out of her and I think that comes from her being experienced.”

It was a great early test for the Cardinals to be faced with a jam. They passed the test.

“We’re all going to have situations like that and we’re all going to need to execute to get out of those situations against some good teams,” Miner said.

Though they got out of that jam with strikeouts, the Cardinals played an errorless game.

“Obviously we have some things to work on,” Smith said. “First game overall, there were a lot of positives to take out of it.”

Offensively, the Cardinals attacked the ball with a purpose.

“We talk about one through nine in our lineup being potent,” Smith said. “All of their approaches tonight were good. The first time out seeing a live pitcher in a game situation, there were definitely some positive things that we can put in our bag and move forward with.”

Prescott hitters were making adjustments throughout the game. After Katie Miller reached base with a bloop-single, she was visibly disappointed in herself after reaching second base safely for not squaring the ball up.

Miller, who went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, got a similar pitch in her next at bat and got a clean single between the third baseman and shortstop into left field.

“They know what pitches they’re looking for,” Smith said. “They have plans at the plate. It’s not just, ‘Okay, I’m up (to bat),’ they’re getting their timing down and they have a plan and they make adjustments throughout the game.”

OTHER AREA GAMES

Plum City 12, St. Croix Central 5

McKenzie Raethke was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and the Blue Devils (1-1) drew 16 walks as they defeated the visiting Panthers on Thursday, March 30. Junior pitcher Morgan Duden was the winning pitcher.