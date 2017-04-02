DSC athletes honored for work in classroom

Greg Corning will be this year’s keynote speaker. Anyone who wishes to attend this event is encouraged to reach out to the athletic director in your respective community for more information.

Each school in the conference nominates its top male and female senior scholar athletes to the WIAA for statewide honors. Four boys and four girls from each of the WIAA divisions across the state are selected for those honors.

The six Pierce County scholar athletes that were picked in recognition of their successes all mentioned that this award was gratifying to be recognized as role models within their respective communities.

“I have always tried to remember that kids are watching what I’m doing,” said Katy Schreiber, one of the Spring Valley students that was chosen. “That’s one of my favorite things, to be looked up to by kids for being a good person and doing things right. It was always important for me to show that I don’t just work hard in sports, but school too.”

Schreiber ran cross country and played basketball and softball. She was honorable mention all-Dunn-St. Croix for basketball. She plans to attend UW-La Crosse and major in biology.

Elmwood representative Kylee Sabelko, who played volleyball, basketball and is running track, shared those sentiments.

“It’s great that I get to be a role model in my school and be honored for working hard,” said Sabelko, who plans on attending UW-Stout. “I like to think that kids are looking up to me and trying to be like me, so I try to do my best to be an example for them.”

Spring Valley’s other representative, Sean Borgerding, said being a role model was something that he started thinking about more and more as high school progressed.

“I always strive to do well in the classroom so that kids realize that you really have to care about your schoolwork and that needs to come first,” Borgerding said. “It’s really cool when parents come up and recognize that we’re doing more than playing sports.”

Borgerding, a first-team all conference honoree in football, basketball, and baseball, plans on attending UW-Stout where he will pursue a degree in engineering and play football and basketball.

Also to be recognized are Plum City seniors Wyatt Holt and Kailee Broeckert.

Broeckert, who was a captain for the volleyball team and played basketball, was actively involved in the organizations and other extracurricular activities. She said she was proud to represent her community with this award.

“There were a few challenges along the way to balance everything, but it affected me positively because it showed me how to balance my time and learn what’s important,” Broeckert said. “I think it will help me in college because I was always juggling between schedules almost every day.”

For Holt, it was extra special to be recognized because he didn’t get an opportunity to display all that he’d worked hard for his senior year due to an ACL injury early in the football season.

“Even though I wasn’t out there competing at all times, the community still feels like I was a big piece to my school,” said Hoyt, who is still deciding between an engineering degree at Minnesota Duluth or going to UW-Stout to pursue a career as a math teacher. “It’s kind of a reassurance that people still thought I was that kind of kid who went out and gave it my all. I’m glad they noticed that I had success both athletically and in the classroom.”

Sam Hoyt rounds out the six local scholar-athletes. Hoyt played football, basketball, baseball and track and plans to attend UW-River Falls.

Having played alongside Holt in the Elmwood/Plum City football coop and the Plum City/Elmwood basketball coop, he said it was “really cool” to be recognized as having worked as hard as Holt.

“It’s really cool to be in the same (category) as (Borgerding and Holt),” Hoyt said. “I feel like I worked pretty hard for it. It’s great whenever you get credit for your hard work.”

Holt agreed that it was great to be recognized in the company of the scholar athletes and added: “All of those kids, like Sean, Sam and I -- all of us -- are definitely role models. As a kid growing up, I looked at those kids that were playing in football or home games for basketball, I looked up to those athletes. It’s really good for kids to see those athletes striving to be successful outside of athletics.”