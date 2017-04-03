When this junior class was freshmen, it decided there was enough interest for the Blue Devils to have their own team again.

Now that those wide-eyed freshmen are juniors, they’re hoping that they can carry Plum City to a competitive level of respectability within the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.

“We’re the leaders now,” junior Ellie Funk said.

Interjected pitcher Morgan Duden, “We’re here to make a change.”

“We need to improve as leaders, but that is coming,” Funk continued. “We have a big class and a lot of potential.”

Head coach Sara Wynveen said the upperclassmen have come a long way since walking onto the diamond as extra-green freshmen.

“The kids don’t really have an opportunity to develop because we don’t have much for them to play as seventh and eighth graders,” Wynveen said. “So we’ve kind of been the underdogs because they were so young. It was a challenge, but that group is now juniors, so we have higher expectations.”

Along with increased expectations has come an increase in confidence.

“I think this year is a start to something great,” Funk said. “Our biggest thing is confidence, but we should be able to compete with anybody.”

Remarkably, the Plum City softball team has 18 players out for the team in a school with an enrollment of 89 students.

“I think kids want to play for their school, in their own communities,” coach Sara Wynveen said of the high numbers of involvement in softball.

Behind the group of Plum City juniors are underclassmen hoping to take part in establishing a proud product.

“I love it when we can have younger players come in and step up,” Wynveen said on Monday, March 27 following an 11-6 loss to Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran. “At the end of the sixth inning, I put in those freshmen and sophomores. That was the first time that they were facing a varsity pitcher and they went up and hit the ball hard and we scored a couple of runs.”

Wynveen’s confidence in her team grows when she sees performances like that.

“I told them that we have been the underdogs and this is our third year that we have a team again,” she said. “We don’t have to be underdogs anymore.”

The Plum City offense is expected to be led again this year by Funk, who hit 10 home runs last year.

Funk hit her first of the season in her second at bat on Monday against the Lancers.

The Blue Devils outhit the Lancers, but will need to clean up defensively behind Duden to achieve their goals.

“I thought that was better offensively than we were in any game last year,” Duden said.

Funk agreed: “We just needed to make a few more plays. Which will happen.”

Wynveen pointed out that the game on Monday was the first time that Duden had thrown a pitch in the circle all year. It was also one of the few times that the Blue Devils have had ground balls to field that were not on a tennis court.

“We had been outside maybe twice. We got out to the tennis court when the field wasn’t ready,” Wynveen said. “I think each girl maybe faced live pitching once.”

With time and experience, the Blue Devils and the community might just be able to shed the underdog identity.

Last week's action

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 11, Plum City 6

The Blue Devils fell behind 7-0 before scoring four runs in the fourth inning against the visiting Lancers. Funk hit a 2-run homerun and then McKenzie Raethke, who went 2-for-4 with two doubles, drove in an RBI to make the score 7-3. Raethke would score on a Jessica Martin sacrifice fly.

The Blue Devils committed six errors and could not get any closer to EC Immanuel Lutheran.

Duden took the loss striking out five batters and walking six Lancers. She went 2-for-4 at the plate.

Danyelle Hovland went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI. Bekah Henn went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Plum City 12, St. Croix Central 5

McKenzie Raethke was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and the Blue Devils (1-1) drew 16 walks as they defeated the visiting Panthers on Thursday, March 30 in nonconference play. Duden was the winning pitcher, striking out five and walking three batters; three of the runs given up were earned.

Funk went 1-for-2 but walked three times and scored three times.

Danyelle Hovland hit a double in four at bats, the team’s only extra-base hit.

Hailey Eggenberger walked in all three of her plate appearances and stole two bases.

Somerset 13, Plum City 3

The Spartans defeated the visiting Blue Devils (1-2) in a nonconference makeup game on Saturday, April 1 originally scheduled for March 23.

Olivia Miller was 1-for-3 with two walks. Hoveland was 1-for-2 with two runs scored.

Funk had a double in three at bats.