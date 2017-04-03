Search
    Prep softball: Ellsworth starts with a bang

    By Jalen Knuteson on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:19 p.m.
    Ellsworth freshman Avery O'Neil went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs against Durand on Monday, April 3. Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson1 / 3
    Ellsworth sophomore Emma Swanson hits a single in the second inning. Swanson would hit a home run in the fourth inning. Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson2 / 3
    ELLSWORTH -- Three home runs. Not bad for a season opener. 

    After falling behind 5-0 in the top of the first inning, the Ellsworth prep softball team regrouped to earn a 22-5 nonconference victory over Durand on Monday, April 3 at Ellsworth Middle School.

    The first to hit a home run was senior Kendra Lansing, who hit a pitch over the left-center-field fence to extend the Panthers lead in the second inning. After Ellsworth batted around, Morgan Kummer also hit a home run in the second inning. 

    Lansing also hit a double and finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Kummer finished 2-for-3 with five RBIs. 

    Emma Swanson, who also homered, went 2-for-2 with two walks and four runs scored. 

    McKenzie Kummer finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Jasmine Place went 2-for-4 with a double. 

    Freshman Avery O'Neil went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. She pitched for the Panthers and gave up four hits and one earned run. 

