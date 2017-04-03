Prep softball: Ellsworth starts with a bang

The first to hit a home run was senior Kendra Lansing, who hit a pitch over the left-center-field fence to extend the Panthers lead in the second inning. After Ellsworth batted around, Morgan Kummer also hit a home run in the second inning.

Lansing also hit a double and finished the game 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Kummer finished 2-for-3 with five RBIs.

Emma Swanson, who also homered, went 2-for-2 with two walks and four runs scored.

McKenzie Kummer finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Jasmine Place went 2-for-4 with a double.

Freshman Avery O'Neil went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. She pitched for the Panthers and gave up four hits and one earned run.