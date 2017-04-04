Prep baseball: Plum City, Ellsworth each fall in opener
PLUM CITY -- Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran scored eight runs in the first two innings against Plum City in prep baseball to earn a 10-6 nonconference victory at Legion Park in Plum City on Monday, April 3.
Blue Devils senior Anthony Ebensperger went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Noah Gansluckner went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Connor Hinrichs had three walks, two runs scored and one hit.
Plum City will host Spring Valley Monday, April 10 at Legion Park.
Durand 10, Ellsworth 6
Ellsworth committed eight errors and was defeated by the visiting Panthers in nonconference action on Monday, April 3 at Summit Park in Ellsworth.
The next Panthers will host Prescott Thursday, April 6 at Summit Park.