    Prep baseball: Plum City, Ellsworth each fall in opener

    By Jalen Knuteson Today at 4:44 p.m.
    Plum City senior Ben Glaus came in to pitch two innings of relief against the Lancers Monday, April 3. (Rivertown Multimedia photo by Jalen Knuteson)1 / 2
    Plum City senior Anthony Ebensperger tracks down a fly ball in center field against Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran on Monday April 3 at Legion Park. (Rivertown Multimedia photo by Jalen Knuteson)2 / 2

    PLUM CITY -- Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran scored eight runs in the first two innings against Plum City in prep baseball to earn a 10-6 nonconference victory at Legion Park in Plum City on Monday, April 3. 

    Blue Devils senior Anthony Ebensperger went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Noah Gansluckner went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. 

    Connor Hinrichs had three walks, two runs scored and one hit. 

    Plum City will host Spring Valley Monday, April 10 at Legion Park. 

    Durand 10, Ellsworth 6

    Ellsworth committed eight errors and was defeated by the visiting Panthers in nonconference action on Monday, April 3 at Summit Park in Ellsworth. 

    The next Panthers will host Prescott Thursday, April 6 at Summit Park. 

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
