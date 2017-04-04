Prep softball: Ellsworth knocks off defending champs
ZUMBROTA -- Junior Morgan Kummer had two doubles in four at bats as the Ellsworth prep softball team defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 5-2, on Tuesday, April 4.
Kummer scored twice and had an RBI.
Freshman pitcher Avery O’Neil threw seven innings and gave up five hits to the defending Minnesota Class AA state champions. O’Neil also went 3-for-3 with a double at the plate.
Ellsworth (2-0) had nine hits and drew six walks.
Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 12, Elmwood 0
Junior Hannah Feucker had the only hit for the Raiders (0-1) and stole two bases as they were defeated by the visiting Macks.