    Prep softball: Ellsworth knocks off defending champs

    By Jalen Knuteson on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:28 p.m.
    Zandra Georgakas singles in the second inning against Durand on Monday, April 3 at Ellsworth Middle School. (Herald photo by Jalen Knuteson)

    ZUMBROTA -- Junior Morgan Kummer had two doubles in four at bats as the Ellsworth prep softball team defeated Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 5-2, on Tuesday, April 4.

    Kummer scored twice and had an RBI.

    Freshman pitcher Avery O’Neil threw seven innings and gave up five hits to the defending Minnesota Class AA state champions. O’Neil also went 3-for-3 with a double at the plate.

    Ellsworth (2-0) had nine hits and drew six walks.

    Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 12, Elmwood 0

    Junior Hannah Feucker had the only hit for the Raiders (0-1) and stole two bases as they were defeated by the visiting Macks.

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
