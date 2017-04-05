EPC track: Wolves expect to run in La Crosse

Kassye Todd, a junior this year, returns after taking second place in the 1600-meter race and third place in the 3200-meter race. Todd is joined by seniors Josie Tiffany and Kylee Sabelko as returning athletes on the 3200-meter relay team.

“We’re hoping that it will end at state again for us,” Sabelko said. “We should be pretty good.”

The Wolves will need to find a replacement for Libby Feuker, the lone athlete to graduate last year from the relay team.

Sabelko said EPC has a lot of depth at 800 meters, so finding a replacement shouldn’t be too daunting.

“Libby graduated and she has a younger sister (Katie), who is a freshman, and we’re excited to see what she can do,” Thompson said. “I’m impressed with how she’s been running.”

Thompson said she thinks Feuker could make an appearance at the state meet in some of the shorter sprints as well as with the 3200-meter relay team.

For the boys at 800 meters, Thompson is optimistic about sophomore Nic Forster. He took sixth place trailing a field mostly made up of juniors and seniors.

Forster enjoys the competition of running at 800 meters because it’s more of a race where he is keeping pace with the competition before kicking into gear.

“I like to set them up,” Forster said. “I like to stay in the top group and then I like to turn it on in that last 300 meters, on the back side of the track.”

Forster won the 800 at the Dunn-St. Croix Conference meet last year by 3.5 seconds, which is no small margin.

That’s a pace he got comfortable with running against bigger schools like River Falls.

“When we run against River Falls, those guys start out running at a 2-minute (pace) and that’s not where I can start out, so it’s a good push for me,” Forster said. “I try to stay with those guys. It pushes me more than the other schools in our conference because there aren’t any big schools in our conference.”

Running with competition like that is pushing Forster to grow and potentially advance through sectionals.

Thompson said Forster will likely be the top competitor for the boys this year, but the group has other events and athletes to watch as well.

“We also have some new guys out this year because Elmwood doesn’t have a baseball team this year, so we’ll find out quickly what they can do,” Thompson said.

Dalton Shields was one of the state qualifiers that is returning this year for the Wolves.

Shields qualified in the 300-meter hurdles last year and will also compete in the shorter hurdle races this year.

“He didn’t start doing hurdles until halfway into the season and he tried it and was kind of a natural at it,” Thompson said. “He had really good form, naturally. He hasn’t really had to work at that too much. It was more working on the stamina of getting over all of the hurdles in the 300 meters.”

In field events, EPC returns Austin Turner, who took third place in the DSC meet behind Boyceville senior Brandon Windsor and Elk Mound senior Aaron Maves.

“(He) should do alright in shot and discus because now he’s a senior and he’s a stronger kid,” Thompson said.