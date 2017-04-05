Elmwood baseball cancels its season

Needing at least nine, the Raiders only had “around six to eight” players committed to playing according to Elmwood principal Christopher Segerstrom.

“It came as a surprise to us to be honest,” Segerstrom said. “We did a survey of the student body last year to figure out how many players we had before the deadline to decide whether we wanted to co-op and we felt confident that we would be able to field a team based on that survey.”

Unfortunately, as the season approached, there were fewer and fewer Raiders fully committed to playing. Some players were deciding between running track and playing baseball. Some kids said they would play if there was a team.

It all added up to too much uncertainty for Elmwood to go forward with a season.

Elmwood co-ops with Spring Valley for wrestling and Plum City for basketball, cross country and track and field. A conversation will once again need to be had between school administrators and the school board as to whether the school district will need to join a coop before next season.

“We’ll be looking into this again and figure out what our decision is before the deadline to co-op in the near future,” Segerstrom said.