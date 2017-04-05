Prescott baseball: Nothing cliche about the Cardinals

Most people would prefer original thoughts and genuine experiences to cliches and indoor baseball practices, but the Prescott prep baseball team doesn't make excuses and they are making the most of their indoor practices.

Even though most coaches and players despise indoor practices, Ryan is different.

"I like being inside," Ryan said. "It's a good teaching environment because you're dealing with optimum situations. It's a lot easier to teach the perfect 10; the perfect fielding position. You're always going to get a perfect hop in here so there's no reason not to get to that perfect point (to field a ball). Once you get outside, you might get a bad hop, so that changes the equation. If you can get as perfect as possible in here it will translate into success outside."

Fielding is the aspect of baseball that plagued the Cardinals most last year.

Returning first-team all conference outfielder Zach Dolan said the Prescott fielding woes have been nearly impossible to forget about.

"We gave up a lot of free bases," Dolan said. "Coach Ryan keeps mentioning how many errors we had last year. It was over 60 (errors) and he keeps emphasizing that and mentioning it during practices."

The Cardinals shared the Middle Border Conference title with Ellsworth and New Richmond last year and then exited the playoffs in the first round.

"Last year we had our season cut short too soon and it kind of made me and some of the other seniors mad," Dolan said. "It's a little bit of a chip on our shoulder, but it's a good chip."

So, when Murphy says with a smile on his face that the goals for the Cardinals are the cliche "Conference championship, sectional championship, state championship": he means it.

Murphy, a second baseman, and junior shortstop Petey Brookshaw agreed that the Cardinals would bounce back and compete for a deep playoff run.

Again, most teams would hope to make a run after losing in their first playoff game, but the Cardinals are different.

"We're a lot more focused than we were last year," Brookshaw said. "We're a lot more in tact and ready to go."

That's because the Cardinals like the talent that they're returning from last year.

"The biggest thing for sports is having experience," Brookshaw said. "It doesn't matter what age you are, as long as you have been there before that you can have success."

Part of the returning experience is a group of pitchers that can all contribute, something that Ryan said would be of major importance for Prescott (and all other teams) as they deal with the new WIAA rule to limit the pitch counts of high school pitchers in an attempt to prevent injuries.

"We have a lot of pitching depth," Murphy said. "We don't necessarily have two guys that are going to throw all of our innings in conference like a lot of teams used to do."

With depth and experience, the Cardinals expect to finish near or at the top of the conference again, but Murphy leaned on a cliche when offering expectations.

"We have a good chance to win (the conference), but don't know until you play the games," Murphy said.