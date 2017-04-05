Ellsworth baseball: Christenson ready to lead Panthers

The Ellsworth prep baseball team enjoyed sustained success led by WBCA Hall of Fame coach Steve Block, but will be led by coach Ryan Christenson for the first time this year after Block retired.

The Panthers still expect to compete for a Middle Border Conference title, a title that they've claimed at least a share of four years in a row.

Naturally, there are a few differences with the new head coach, who was an assistant for nine years under Block.

"It's definitely been more quiet around here at practice," junior Drake Flom said of differences between the leadership. "Coach (Christenson) is a great leader and guys listen."

Flom wasn't alone noticing that practices were a little quieter without Block around.

"(Christenson) speaks quieter, but the team has a lot of respect for him," senior Jake Sigler said. "He has taken control of this and I think he is going to be a great coach this year and for years to come."

The goals for the team haven't changed.

"We still have high standards, but I think guys are less afraid to be yelled at," Sigler said. "Some guys are a little more loose, but I think that could also be a maturity thing as you get older."

As for Christenson, how are things different?

"I think in our program, I think we've had a history of having a strong, proud tradition in Ellsworth," Christenson said when asked of the differences for the program this year. "The boys come in ready to work Day 1. I think they're usually optimistic about the season and the guys around them."

RJunior Ryan McGregor said not much has changed.

"There are minor changes, but for the most part he's been with him for a long time, so it's basically the same," McGregor said. "Coach C is trying to make sure that we get everything going right away and start off strong right away at the beginning of the year, like normal."

Prescott coach Jeff Ryan is in his 19th year as head coach, but before that, he too spent nine years as Block's assistant when Block coached in Prescott.

"I do remember that there was pressure," Ryan said of his transition when he took over for Block. "Of course, when you follow someone like Steve Block, a Hall of Fame coach, maybe Ryan (Christenson) wouldn't say this, but I certainly felt it. The expectations for Prescott baseball teams are really really high and why is that, it's because of what Coach Block was able to establish here at Prescott."

Christenson said he acknowledged that his role is a bit different, but the Panthers remain focused.

"This year is very similar to years past," Christenson said. "We think pitching is one of our strengths, especially when you return a first-team all conference pitcher."

The first-team all-conference pitcher last year was Sigler.

Sigler considers himself a control pitcher saying, "usually when I want to hit a spot, I do." To go with his control, Sigler also throws a curveball that he said he thinks is successful because hitters aren't familiar with hitting off of left-handed pitching.

He also gave credit to those around him.

"Ryan (McGregor) is always framing the ball pretty well, which makes me look better than I probably am," Sigler said. "It also helps to have Coach Christenson calling pitches. He helps us keep a lot of guys off-balanced (in the batter's box)."

The Panthers had the opportunity to go to Lake City for a scrimmage March 28, which Christenson said went well.

"We learned a lot of things about us and where we're at right now," Christenson said. "It was a great opportunity to evaluate and take a snapshot and figure out where we're at."

Ellsworth has some things to clean up defensively, just like any team that is two weeks into a season.

But this group returns enough players from the team that went 12-7 and lost in the sectional semifinals to Rice Lake, 4-3.

"I was looking (ahead) at our sectional this year, and it is at West Salem this year," McGregor said. "West Salem won our sectional last year."

The junior is behind the plate for the third year in a row and was second-team all conference last year. He hopes the Panthers can get back to the sectional.

"We had a great season last year," Flom said. "We have a decent amount of returning players and a lot of guys that know what they're doing."

Flom, who received honorable mention honors last year, said an important aspect that Ellsworth will need to improve as it gets its season started with four games this week will be hitting.

"Our hitters, one through five especially, are all really smart hitters," Flom said. "We have guys that know what they need to do and when to do it."

Part of that comes from this group of Panthers having been around varsity level baseball more than some teams in years past.

"Last year we had a lot of joint practices, so the freshmen and sophomores knew what to expect in a varsity practice," Christenson said. "That helps this year because our returning experienced varsity players know what is going on and are better leaders because of it."

That has helped players understand expectations and how things are being taught, even in a transition year.

"Coach is doing a great job. You can tell that he has learned so much from Coach Block," Flom said. "The drills are all the same, but the way it's being taught—it's just a lower volume."