Prep baseball roundup: SV and Prescott win openers

Each team scored four runs in the first inning.

The Spring Valley prep baseball team settled in, cleaned up a little bit and earned an 11-7 nonconference victory over Somerset on Tuesday, April 4 in Spring Valley.

Senior Patrick Cipriano came in as a relief of starting pitcher Brock Bune. The Cardinals settled in and improved defensively.

“Part of it was first game jitters,” SV coach Brad Baker. “More than anything not having played any games is always a little bit that way. Walks and errors in the first inning is more than I’d hoped for. It was good to see guys battle back from that.”

The Cardinals benefited from a defensive miscue to take a 7-6 lead in the third inning. With the bases loaded and Sean Borgerding at the plate, the Somerset pitcher threw a wild pitch which brought home Jaydon Nyeggen and Jack Walkky after the catcher overthrew the pitcher covering home plate.

Spring Valley never trailed again after trailing 4-0 in the first inning 6-4 in the second inning.Senior Sean Borgerding was 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. Senior leadoff hitter Dylan Bune went 3-for-3 with a walk.

“We knew there were a ton of innings left and plenty of baseball to play, so we weren’t too worried about (our slow start),” senior Sam Verges said. “We just needed to put it in play and put the bat on the ball.”

Cipriano coming in and throwing strikes helped ease tensions too.

“He did what we wanted him to do,” Baker said. “He came in and pounded the strike zone.”

Cipriano also contributed at the plate with a two-out two-RBI double in the fourth inning.

“I knew it was my pitch,” Cipriano said. “It was a fastball right down the middle and I just tried to make solid contact and put it out there.”

And he did just that serving the pitch into right-center field to give the Cardinals a 9-6 lead.

“He struggled at the plate last year, so hopefully he can keep the bat going and we can keep hitting him,” Baker said.

AREA RESULT

Prescott 8, Altoona 4

Despite getting outhit, the Cardinals (1-0) defeated the visiting Railroaders (0-1).

Prescott junior Petey Brookshaw was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Senior Dan Knopf pitched five innings and was credited with the win.