VIDEO: MBC baseball: Ellsworth walks off Prescott

“Most singles are out of the infield and that one was on the ground, so I was thinking I had to give it everything I had to get down the line,” Elsen said.

Elsen had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning when he hit a ground ball to the left side of the infield that took the Prescott shortstop Matthew Langer deep into the hole. Elsen beat the throw by a half of a step to give Ellsworth coach Ryan Christenson his first win, a 7-6 victory over Middle Border Conference rival Prescott at Summit Park in Ellsworth.

Elsen’s single that scored senior Patrick Harrington came with two strikes.

“That’s what we talk about: compete every pitch and then with two strikes you have to battle,” Christenson said. “With two strikes that’s what you have to do. If you can’t drive a pitch you have to fight and battle it off to work the pitcher until you get a pitch that you can handle.”

Elsen finished the game 3-for-5 and he gave Ellsworth a 6-1 lead when he scored on a fourth-inning sacrifice fly by Owen Matzek.

But the lead wasn’t enough for the Panthers.

“We saw their box score from the Altoona game, so we knew they had a couple of runs in them,” Christenson said referencing the Prescott victory from Tuesday in which the Cardinals trailed 4-0 and ended up winning 8-4.

The way senior lefty Jacob Sigler was pitching it appeared as though Prescott might not have a chance to comeback.

“He did dominate,” Ellsworth catcher Ryan McGregor said. “When he’s getting the calls on the edges he’s a dominant pitcher. His fastball was hitting the corners and he had some heat behind it.

“They really couldn’t touch his curveball today.”

Sigler struck out seven and Prescott coach Jeff Ryan said when Sigler left the game his team felt like it saw a chance to get back into the game.

LISTEN: Prescott coach Jeff Ryan acknowledges Sigler's dominant performance.

The Cardinals scored three runs in the sixth inning and Jake Block tied the game at 6 in the seventh inning with a one-out single.

“It was good to see the kids scratch and claw,” Ryan said. “We were down four runs to Altoona and came back to win that game so it was kind of deja vu all over again.”

The Cardinals had come back to tie the game, but they were not able to take the lead.

Both teams were able to load the bases before the defense could get an out. Prescott scored one run in the first and Ellsworth scored two.

With two outs and two strikes in the top of the first, the Cardinals tried to steal a run with a first-and-third play where the runner left early off of the bag to draw a throw from the pitcher.

The familiarity between the two rival teams was on full display.

“We’ve had some success in the past on first-and-third plays against Ellsworth,” Ryan said.

The runner on first base drew a pickoff throw from Sigler and as soon as the Ellsworth first baseman caught the ball he delivered a strike to shortstop Drake Flom. Flom ignored the baserunner between first and second and wheeled to throw home where Prescott senior Luke Murphy was racing home.

“What you ask the kids to do defensively is make two good throws,” Ryan said. “They executed it very well.”

Said Christenson, “the kids executed that perfectly. That turns out to be a really big play. We made plays when we had to and that was a huge play. We were fortunate that we had the guys we needed in the position that we needed to make the plays.”

Prescott needed one more run in the seventh to complete the comeback and it almost had that run in the first. Almost.

“I thought in the seventh we needed to score one more run,” Ryan said. “I really thought the way the game was going, we needed one more run. But that’s why it’s the greatest game.”