The Raiders scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning and the Cardinals went quietly in the bottom of the inning as Hudson earned a 9-6 victory in nonconference play on Friday, April 7 at Malone Intermediate School in Prescott.

With the loss to Hudson as well as a 3-1 loss to Bloomer on Thursday, Prescott (1-2) matched its total for losses last year.

“We could play lesser ball clubs and be 3-0, but we load up our nonconference to battle teams like this and see what we’ve got,” Prescott head coach Matt Smith said. “We came out on the short end of the stick, but we learned a lot. We were put in pressure situations and we saw good pitching. That’s only going to benefit us here as we head forward.”

RESULTS FROM THURSDAY, APRIL 6

NONCONFERENCE

Bloomer 3, Prescott 1

Ellsworth 11, Lake City 1

Senior Katie Trunkel went 3-for-4 as the Panthers defeated the host Tigers in the first end of the doubleheader. Clarity Kummer was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

Ellsworth freshman Avery O’Neil struck out seven batters and gave up one earned run. She was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Ellsworth 17, Lake City 2

Fifteen Panthers (4-0) scored in the first inning alone. Mackenzie Kummer hit a 3-run home run in the first inning.

DUNN-ST CROIX CONFERENCE

Plum City 13, Spring Valley 11

The Blue Devils (2-2) scored 10 runs in the third inning as they defeated the visiting Cardinals (0-2).

Tayler Whipple was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Ellie Funk was 1-for-3 with a 2-run home run.

Elk Mound 21, Elmwood 5

Senior Bretta Baker and Harli Myer were each 2-for-2 as the Raiders (0-2) were defeated by the host Mounders.