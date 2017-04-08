Senior Anthony Ebensperger and Noah Gansluckner each had three hits. Ebensperger had two doubles, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored.

Senior Connor Hinrichs was 1-for-2 with two walks, three runs scored and an RBI.

Independence/Gilmanton 12, Plum City 2 (F5)

The Blue Devils (1-2) gave up five runs in the second inning and four runs in the fourth inning in their loss to the Indees at Pepin High School.

Freshman Zack Phillips had a 2-run home run in the fourth.

Ellsworth 14, Spooner 1 (F5)

The Panthers (2-1) wasted no time putting up five runs in the first inning.

Ellsworth would tack on nine more in their five-inning victory over Spooner at St. Croix Falls High School on Saturday, April 8.

Junior catcher Ryan McGregor was 2-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs.

Junior Drake Flom was credited with the win and went 2-for-4 at the plate. Senior Jake Sigler was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Owen Matzek drove in four runs.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Prescott 8, Elk Mound 3

Ande Rozmairek threw a 101-pitch complete game for the Cardinals (2-1) in their victory over the host Mounders.

Prescott scored five runs in the third inning.

Junior Petey Brookshaw was 2-for-4 and senior Luke Murphy was 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored. Jake Block and Bo Smith each had two RBIs.

Baldwin-Woodville 5, Spring Valley 1

The Cardinals (1-1) gave up two runs in the first inning and three in the second as they were defeated by the host Blackhawks.

Spring Valley had 11 hits, but could not break through.

Sam Verges and Seth Schlegel were each 3-for-3. Verges and Sean Borgerding each had doubles.

Brett Fogarty was 2-for-4.