WIAA D2 track: Roed PRs at state

The long jump, on the other hand, is a much-preferred adrenaline rush.

Roed wasn’t weighed down when he set a personal record in the long jump at the WIAA Division 2 state meet at UW-La Crosse Memorial Stadium Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3.

“You can’t hold anything back,” Roed said. “It was my last track meet ever, so I gave everything and more.”

He jumped 20 feet, 4.5 inches at the meet on his second jump, which put him in ninth place.

“We always knew he could long jump, but we hadn’t been long jumping him during his high school career,” Ellsworth track coach Wade Kowalchyk said. “We just started him back up this year because we knew he had gotten stronger in the off season.”

Kowalchyk added with a smirk, “It turns out he can jump pretty well.”

Roed said his favorite part of the long jump is the energy build up.

“I always stand and talk to coach (Kim) Huggett and she cheers me up and gets me going,” Roed said. “All my friends, like Max (Ekvern-Jamme), get me riled up and get me going.”

That burst of energy and build up is something Roed prefers to the 400-meter dash.

“I do like long jump more than the 400 because it’s more compact and it’s right then and there,” Roed said. “In the 400, you think about it too much and halfway through the race you start doubting yourself. Long jump is much better because you sprint, you jump and then that’s it.”

To get to state at 400 meters, Roed had to compete with some of the state’s best.

“We have a really tough sectional. We had a kid in our sectional that held the state record at 400 meters and has broken it,” Kowalchyk said. “He holds the state record, so in order to get there, he had to compete with the fastest guy in state history.”

True to form, Rice Lake junior Kenneth Bednarek went on to break his own record, again, in the 400-meter final finishing in 46.82 seconds.

Roed finished the race in a time of :52.4.

Roed didn’t set the world on fire, but he enjoyed the experience.

“It was incredible,” he said. “It was fun to see people throughout the state and to see friends from different schools that you’ve seen throughout the season make it to state. It’s also really cool to have coaches that we’ve competed against this year wishing me luck.”