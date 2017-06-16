“This accomplishment means a lot to me. I worked very hard in the off season and the past couple of years to get where I am now, and it’s rewarding to see the results,” Wescott said. “This accomplishment pushes me to work even harder to be better next year.”

Wescott was the ace in the circle for the Cardinals. She finished the season with a 15-8 record and a 1.90 ERA. She struck out 122 batters and only gave up six walks.

At the plate, she hit .493 with seven doubles and a home run.

With one more year to play for Prescott, she believes there are areas to improve.

“I plan to improve by getting better at the mind games and learning to read and play with batters better,” Wescott said. “Also, I am really going to work hard on perfecting all of my pitches in the off season so that I am stronger than ever before next spring.”

The Cardinals lost to Bloomer, 2-0, in a WIAA Division 3 regional final. Wescott headlines a group of juniors that were the main contributors to a Prescott team that competed for the MBC title this season and last season.

“We are looking forward to a tremendous senior year out of Kaili,” head coach Matt Smith said. “I know she will put in the work and dedication to have the same success next year. I am extremely proud of her and know she is humbled and honored by this.”