    Prescott baseball: Brookshaw named all state and POY

    By Jalen Knuteson Today at 3:10 p.m.
    Prescott junior Peter Brookshaw was named first-team all-state and Player of the Year in Division 2. Jalen Knuteson / RiverTown Multimedia

    Peter Brookshaw broke school records all year and gained attention from around the state.

    Now the Prescott junior has been named first team all state and the Player of the Year in Division 2.

    Brookshaw finished the season with a .583 batting average, 23 doubles, 39 RBIs, and 40 runs scored.

    The shortstop is the fifth player to earn all-state honors for the Cardinals and the first to do so as as a junior.

    Senior Zach Dolan earned honorable mention all-state. The center fielder batted .364 and scored 41 runs in 29 games.

    Brookshaw and teammate Luke Murphy were also named to the academic all-state team.

    Jalen Knuteson

    Jalen Knuteson started as a reporter in the sports department for the Pierce County Herald in October of 2016. He has spent time working for the Portage Daily Register as a freelance reporter and as a sports assistant for the Wisconsin State Journal.

    jknuteson@rivertowns.net
