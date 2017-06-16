Prescott baseball: Brookshaw named all state and POY

Brookshaw finished the season with a .583 batting average, 23 doubles, 39 RBIs, and 40 runs scored.

The shortstop is the fifth player to earn all-state honors for the Cardinals and the first to do so as as a junior.

Senior Zach Dolan earned honorable mention all-state. The center fielder batted .364 and scored 41 runs in 29 games.

Brookshaw and teammate Luke Murphy were also named to the academic all-state team.