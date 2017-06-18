DSC: All-conference teams announced
Plum City, Elmwood, and Spring Valley baseball and softball players were recognized with honors for their efforts in the 2017 spring season.
Dunn-St. Croix Conference BASEBALLFirst team: Ben Glaus, Plum City, sr.; Anthony Ebensperger, PC, sr.; Sean Borgerding, Spring Valley, sr.; Sam Verges, SV, sr.; Brock Bune, SV, sr.; James Palmer, Boyceville, sr.; Bret Schlosser, Durand, sr.; Josh Biesterveld, D, jr.; Reid Hansen, D, sr.; Ethan Kjellberg, Elk Mound, jr.; Dylan Curry, EM, jr.; Trey Mohr, EM, sr.Second team: Connor Hinrichs, PC, sr.; Seth Schlegel, SV, sr.; Jaydon Nyeggen, SV, jr.; Luke Knudtson, Boy, jr.; Tyler Snyder, Colfax, sr.; Tyler Kilboten, D, jr.; Will Berger, D, sr.; Dane Lew, EM, sr.; Carter Pritchard, EM, sr.; Jackson Falkner, M, fr.; Boe Olson, M, sr.; Tyler Meixner, PA, sr.; Ben Mueller, PA, sr.Honorable mention: Cooper Boesl, Boy, jr.; Hunter Adlemen, EM, sr.; TJ Dawson, Mon, jr.; Noah Gansluckner, PC, so.; Pat Cipriano, SV, sr.Player of the Year: Ethan Kjellberg, EM, jr.SOFTBALLFirst team: Ellie Funk, Plum City, jr.; Marissa Dormanen, Boyceville, jr.; Kelci Brion, Durand, sr.; Hannah Prissel, D, so.; Allison Lindquist, Elk Mound, jr.; Karie Jo Nigon, EM, sr.; Clare Hallum, EM, fr.; Natalie Gabbert, Glenwood City, sr.; Maggie Wallin, GC, so.; Samantha Wulff, Mondovi, sr.; Erin Seifert, Pepin/Alma, so.Second team: Alyssa Hanson, Elmwood, jr.; Mikayla Afdahl, Elm, sr.; Kali Brathol, Elm, so.; Madysn Riek, Boy, sr.; Brooklyn Hellmann, Boy, sr.; Kameri Meredith, C, fr.; Mikaela Leibfried, C, jr.; Reice Prissel, D, jr.; Sydney Wekkin, D, sr.; Lauren Scharlau, EM, sr.; Sophie Cedarblade, EM, fr.; Morgan Mohler, M, jr.; Rachel Seifert, PA, jr.Honorable mention: Ally Lee, Spring Valley, sr; Tyra Kostman, Boy, fr.; Kaitlyn Field, C, so.; Madysen Borofka, EM, jr.; Jenesa Klinger, GC, jr.; Emily Weiss, M, sr.; McKenzie Akina, M, jr.; Maggie Prokosch, PA, jr.; Hannah Bellerive, PA, sr.Player of the Year: Allison Lindquist, EM, jr.