SCVBL: Walczak strikes out nine in victory

In the seventh inning, after the Bombers cut the Hawks’ lead to 4-3, he hit a solo home run to give relief pitcher Taylor Prey the necessary breathing room to earn a save and secure a 5-3 victory in a St. Croix Valley Baseball League game Saturday, June 24 in Spring Valley.

“We stress that (getting insurance runs) as a team all the time, especially late in games,” Sayles said. “We gave TP an extra run and it gave him the confidence that he didn’t have to be perfect and he could just focus on throwing strikes.”

Manager Erik Thompson said anytime the team can add on runs is important because it helps get an extra inning or two out of starting pitcher Brandon Walczak.

“A lot of people talk about pitch count, but the big thing is the high-stress innings,” Thompson said. “Giving him a lead helped him stay in the game a little longer even though he was starting to get tired there.”

Walczak said the lead allowed him to attack with his fastball and curveball without having to worry about flawless execution on a day when his changeup wasn’t sharp.

“It makes it easier to pitch, when you have a lead because you’re just attacking and trying to use your defense,” Walczak said. “(With the lead), you’re not trying to do too much. You’re still hitting your spots, but you don’t have to be as perfect.”

Walczak and Taylor Prey struck out 11 Bay City batters.

The Bombers had eight hits, but they weren’t able to string enough hits together to take a lead. Justin Lance went 3-for-4 and Dustin Franup was 2-for-4.

In the seventh inning, Mike Bigelbach hit a 2-run home run to right field to make the score 4-3. Walzcak struck out two of the next three batters to get out of the inning.

“They’re a good hitting team and are aggressive, so you can’t get too complacent,” Thompson said. “You still have to pitch. You can’t just pump in fastballs because these guys are still hitters.

“(Walczak) did a really good job of understanding that.”

Sayles, who went 2-for-4, said the steady, reliable performance is what they come to expect out of Walczak.

“He’s our vet,” Sayles said. “When he’s in the dugout we’re a different team. He’s been around the game for a long time. Whether he’s on the mound or in the dugout, he’s a calming guy to have. We’re definitely more relaxed when he’s around.”