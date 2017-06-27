Prescott baseball: Brookshaw takes top honor in state
Prescott shortstop Peter Brookshaw picked up yet another award: the Wisconsin Baseball Central Player of the Year.
Brookshaw hit .583 with 22 doubles, two home runs and 38 RBIs to earn the award. The junior had previously earned the WBCA Division 2 Player of the Year award, first-team all state, academic all state, all-district Player of the Year and first-team all-Middle Border Conference.
The Cardinals finished the season with a loss West Salem, the eventual state champion, in the WIAA Division 2 sectional final.
YOU MAY ALSO ENJOY: