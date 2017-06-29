Like any change there are supporters, people who do not support it and people who don’t think it will make a difference.

Wisconsin would join California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Washington as states using the shot clock for high school basketball.

Spring Valley coach Rob Bosshart said he supports the shot clock rule.

“It will help games stay entertaining until the final buzzer,” Bosshart said. He said he was excited to see more games stay competitive, but added, “There aren’t many teams that can hold the ball for more than 35 seconds without turning it over or taking a shot, so it may not be much of a factor most of the game.”

Nick Johnson, the Prescott boys coach, shared similar sentiments.

“I think it will make high school basketball even more exciting,” Johnson said. “I think it will make teams play faster.”

One of the benefits of the shot clock is to keep teams from holding possession of the ball without trying to score, a tactic commonly called stalling.

Johnson said he was glad to see stalling would be, in effect, taken out of the game.

Ellsworth girls basketball coach Jason Janke is one of the coaches who does not like the new rule.

“I do not think it will improve the game at the high school level,” Janke said. “It actually gets us even further away from teaching the fundamentals of good, team-oriented basketball.”

Janke said he was concerned that high school basketball players would be expected to understand how to handle the intricacies of playing with a shot clock as professional and college players struggle at times.

“Kids need to learn the game first and having something like a 35-second shot clock will definitely not enhance those lessons,” Janke said. “The game is the game and sometimes we end up out-thinking the room in things like this. It's really too bad, and I hope the coach's Advisory Council gets inundated with coaches sharing my opinion.”

Other note from WIAA

The advisory board also “gave initial review and consideration of a newly conceived divisional placement plan for basketball,” according to its news release dated June 22.

Under the proposal, a school with at least 1,200 students would be in Division 1. Schools with 600 to 1,199 students would be in Division 2. Divisions 3, 4 and 5 would be based on the state’s designation of whether the school’s zip code meets a city or a rural classification.

For instance, Division 3 would include schools with 599 or fewer students in an urban zip code and all schools with 450 to 599 students with a rural zip code. Division 4 and 5 would split evenly the 256 smallest rural schools based on enrollment.