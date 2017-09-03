Prescott came into the game having not played in two weeks, which interim head coach Kevin Haglund said gave the Cardinals an advantage.

“They (the players) were antsy but they were hungry, I don’t think it was a distraction at all,” he explained. “If anything we used it to our advantage to get an extra few reps against our Amery scout team. It really gave us the time to prepare a little bit better, in which case they (Amery) didn’t have, they had to play a game last week and we didn’t. We had about three extra days to prepare for them.”

The only score of the game came in the second quarter on a three-yard touchdown run by sophomore fullback Joe Schulte. Schulte’s score came after a long touchdown run by senior running back Joe Roosen was called back due to an illegal block in the back penalty on the Cardinals.

Amery appeared to make a concerted effort to stop Schulte specifically throughout the game, which the young fullback said was just fine with him.

“Honestly, the way our offense is setup, we can continue to ram it down their throats whether they are keying me or not,” Schulte said. “All keying me does for the other team is open up opportunities for Joe Roosen or Derek Rundquist.”

Prescott looked to take a two-score lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Roosen fumbled just shy of the Amery goal line and the Warriors recovered it in the endzone for a touchback. Amery then completed a 55-yard pass to advance deep into Prescott territory and threatened to score. However, on a fourth-and-19 for the Warriors, senior defensive back Derek Rundquist came away with his third interception of the season to give the Cardinals the ball back at their own 30 yard line.

Prescott had the chance to run out the clock with a long, sustained drive but stalled with 2 minutes and 23 seconds left in the game. Amery took over at their own 25 yard line and were driving when Roosen came away with another Cardinal interception. After a 45-yard run by Rundquist, Prescott was able to run the clock out and seal the victory.

Going into their next game against the Somerset Spartans, Haglund said his team has to be able to score.

“We just need to finish, that’s on our guys and that’s on us,” he said. “We need to get better with that next week. We drove the ball and we need to be able to execute at the end.”

The Cardinals dominated the line of scrimmage, running for 238 yards on 48 carries. Rundquist wa explosive for Prescott, carrying the ball 10 times for 98 yards. Schulte ran for 86 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Roosen rushed eight times for 33 yards, while junior quarterback Jonah Anderson ran four times for 12 yards and junior Ethan Luksich three times for nine yards.

Outside of stopping Schulte, the Warriors clogged the middle to stop inside runs after the Cardinals gashed Rhinelander running right up the middle. However, Schulte said that Prescott is not one-dimensional in their running game.

“We were able to use their effort to stop us inside to our advantage and use some of our wider and more outside run game to pick up yardage and move the ball,” he said.

Anderson barely had to throw the ball, completing three passes on five attempts for 29 yards. Roosen, junior Carson Stenroos and sophomore Parker Nielsen each had a reception. Defensively, both Rundquist and Roosen had an interception while Stenroos had seven tackles, two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.

“We’re 3-0,” Haglund finished. “We’re hungry, we’re healthy and we’re undefeated. We get to start school undefeated and I don’t know if Prescott’s done that in a while.”

Next week Prescott travels to Somerset on Friday, Sept. 8.